Vânia Nonnenmacher, Gisele Bündchen's Mother, Dead at 75

Gisele Bündchen's mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 75.

Nonnenmacher's death was confirmed in a statement released by Hospital Moinhos de Vento -- a medical facility in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Nonnenmacher died on Sunday after being admitted on Friday, People reports.

Bündchen has yet to publicly comment on her loss.

Nonnenmacher was mother to the supermodel and Bündchen's five siblings -- including her twin sister, Patricia, as well as her other sisters, Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.

According to Brazilian outlet GHZ, Nonnenmacher worked as a bank teller while raising her six children, whom she shared with husband Valdir Bündchen, in the Brazillian town of Horizontina.

Bündchen has frequently paid tribute to her mother and celebrated her in social media posts. Back in June 2022, she commemorated her mom's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Happy birthday Mom! I am forever grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us," Bündchen wrote. "Thank you for always loving, inspiring and teaching us. Thank you for giving me life! Love you so much!"

RELATED CONTENT: