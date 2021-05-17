It's the end of an era for Vicki Gunvalson. The 59-year-old former reality star is saying goodbye to the house where she filmed 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Gunvalson's home was located in the private gated community of Coto de Caza in Orange County, California.

"Some say a house is just bricks and mortar, however I disagree," she captioned a series of photos of her house. "@mikewolfsmith and Briana were 12 and 13 when we bought it. They are now 34 and 35 and I can’t believe how fast life goes."

She also reflected on her daughter, Briana Culberson, bringing home one of her kids, son Troy, to the house.

"I remember when @ketoculbersons brought Troy home from the hospital here and I filmed 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County here," she wrote.

Gunvalson announced she was leaving the Bravo series back in January 2020 after 14 seasons. She remains one of the longest running Housewives stars.

Gunvalson didn't take kindly to being billed as a "friend" during season 14 of the show, and made her frustrations clear when speaking with ET's Brice Sander in November 2019.

"First of all, when they told me I was going to have a reduced role, I said, 'I'm never a friend. I started this franchise. I'm never going to be a friend.' They said, 'We'll never use those words.' And they've been using those words," Gunvalson said at the time. "I will never come back part-time. I'm either all in or all out. I'm not a part-time girl."

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOC' Season 14 Reunion: Cast Dishes on Vicki Gunvalson's 'Meltdown' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Culberson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Heather Dubrow Shares Advice for Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson After 'RHOC' Exits (Exclusive)

Vicki Gunvalson Announces She's Leaving 'Real Housewives of Orange County' After 14 Seasons

Related Gallery