Victoria and David Beckham are very hands-on parents.

The 45-year-old fashion designer and the soccer star have not only become one of the biggest power couples, but they also pride themselves on having a close-knit family. Parents to three boys -- Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14 -- and daughter Harper, 8, Victoria reveals in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK that they have one "very strict" dinnertime rule.

"I’m very lucky to have a job that doesn’t feel like a job; it’s my passion. So I love going to work. But with the kids, both David and I are really hands-on," she explains. "Yes, I’m up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London -- at 6 p.m. we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days. We communicate a lot -- we’re a very close family."

Married for 20 years, Victoria and David also do their best to continue having their alone time together, without the kids. As for what she enjoys doing the most with her hubby?

"That would be dinner with my husband, in London, with a really nice bottle of wine, just the two of us," she shares. "Date night, I suppose! I always laugh about 'date night' because we've been together 23 years, but we really enjoy each other’s company."

"David loves wine; I don’t know an enormous amount about it but I’m educating myself. I mean, that’s the other great thing about getting older, you find new interests. I was never into nice wine and art before, but I’m enjoying learning," she adds.

Elsewhere, Victoria also reflects on her past and marvels over everything that she has accomplished.

"I look back and smile about the Spice Girls now– I’m so proud of everything we achieved. It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated," she says. "And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different -- why conform, you know? Now, I would like to think that I’m doing that through beauty and fashion."

Above all else, she makes the best of what she has, sharing that while it has taken her a long time to be comfortable in her skin, she feels content.

"Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not," she says. "But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognize that by 45 years old, actually I’m all right."

"I work hard, I look OK, I’ve got four children that I’m incredibly proud of, a wonderful husband and I feel content," she reflects. "When you’re growing up, you obsess over the silliest of things, but when you get older, you learn how to be comfortable in your own skin."

