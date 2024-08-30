When it comes to the best blenders on the market, many people would give that title to Vitamix. The kitchen appliance brand known for its impressive blenders is currently holding its biggest sale of the year — the Vitamix Days Annual Sale — where shoppers can score major savings on coveted cooking gadgets.

Now through Tuesday, September 30, Vitamix is offering up to $250 off select blenders and bundles. Plus, you can save 20% on must-have accessories, including food processor attachments, immersion blenders, cookbooks and more.

With fall right around the corner, this Vitamix sale couldn't have come at a better time. Whether you're looking for a compact blender to whip up pumpkin puree or an immersion blender to prepare cozy soups, the brand's best-in-class appliances are designed to meet all of your cooking needs. Many of Vitamix's powerful blenders can also heat food on high settings using friction from the blades. By adding a few ingredients into the Vitamix blender container, a hot soup can be whipped up in minutes with just one tool.

Don't just dream of owning a first-rate Vitamix blender, make it a reality with this awesome sale. Below, shop our top picks from the Vitamix Days Annual Sale before the deals disappear.

5200 Standard - Getting Started Vitamix 5200 Standard - Getting Started This is the model you want if you regularly make medium to large batches for the family. The 5200 Standard is a go-to for all kinds of meals, including soups, smoothies, batter, baby food and creamy desserts -- you can even grind nuts and coffee beans. $500 $300 Shop Now

7500 Blender Vitamix 7500 Blender The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce low-profile container. It can easily process large batches yet still fits under most kitchen cabinets. $600 $450 Shop Now

FoodCycler FC-50 Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 Save on the Vitamix FoodCycler and reduce your food waste. It transforms your family's food scraps into nutrient-dense fertilizer, and the odor-reducing carbon filtration system makes it perfect for indoor use. $400 $300 Shop Now

Simply Soups Cookbook Vitamix Simply Soups Cookbook Warm, tasty soups are perfect for fall, and this cookbook is filled with recipes you can make in a snap. $25 $20 Shop Now

Personal Cup Adapter Vitamix Personal Cup Adapter Those who already own a Vitamix blender can make morning smoothies easier with the Personal Cup Adapter. $145 $99 Shop Now

