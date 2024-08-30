Shop
Vitamix Days Are Here: Save Up to $250 on Best-Selling Blenders, Food Processors, and More Kitchen Tools

Vitamix Days Are Here! Save up to 50%
Vitamix
By Rebecca Rovenstine
August 30, 2024

Vitamix blenders are the GOAT and right now they're majorly on sale.

When it comes to the best blenders on the market, many people would give that title to Vitamix. The kitchen appliance brand known for its impressive blenders is currently holding its biggest sale of the year — the Vitamix Days Annual Sale — where shoppers can score major savings on coveted cooking gadgets.

Now through Tuesday, September 30, Vitamix is offering up to $250 off select blenders and bundles. Plus, you can save 20% on must-have accessories, including food processor attachments, immersion blenders, cookbooks and more.

Shop the Vitamix Sale

With fall right around the corner, this Vitamix sale couldn't have come at a better time. Whether you're looking for a compact blender to whip up pumpkin puree or an immersion blender to prepare cozy soups, the brand's best-in-class appliances are designed to meet all of your cooking needs. Many of Vitamix's powerful blenders can also heat food on high settings using friction from the blades. By adding a few ingredients into the Vitamix blender container, a hot soup can be whipped up in minutes with just one tool.

Don't just dream of owning a first-rate Vitamix blender, make it a reality with this awesome sale. Below, shop our top picks from the Vitamix Days Annual Sale before the deals disappear.

5200 Standard - Getting Started

5200 Standard - Getting Started
Vitamix

5200 Standard - Getting Started

This is the model you want if you regularly make medium to large batches for the family. The 5200 Standard is a go-to for all kinds of meals, including soups, smoothies, batter, baby food and creamy desserts -- you can even grind nuts and coffee beans.

$500 $300

Shop Now

7500 Blender

7500 Blender
Vitamix

7500 Blender

The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce low-profile container. It can easily process large batches yet still fits under most kitchen cabinets. 

$600 $450

Shop Now

A3500 with Stainless Steel Container

A3500 with Stainless Steel Container
Vitamix

A3500 with Stainless Steel Container

This Vitamix comes with a stainless steel container so you can make hot or cold concoctions without dealing with scuffs, stains or scratches.

$750 $625

Shop Now

12-Cup Food Processor Attachment with Self-Detect Bundle

12-Cup Food Processor Attachment with Self-Detect Bundle
Vitamix

12-Cup Food Processor Attachment with Self-Detect Bundle

Compatible with Ascent and Venturist motor bases, the food processor attachment eliminates storing another stand-alone appliance. 

$300 $250

Shop Now

48-ounce Color Container with Self-Detect

48-ounce Color Container with Self-Detect
Vitamix

48-ounce Color Container with Self-Detect

Not only does this colored container look great, but it's also a great way to distinguish which blender container has certain ingredients in case anyone in the family has a severe food allergy. 

$165 $75

Shop Now

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container
Vitamix

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container

Vitamix's Low-Profile 64-ounce Container is easy to clean and made with long-lasting blades to deliver better blends. 

$170 $99

Shop Now

FoodCycler FC-50

FoodCycler FC-50
Vitamix

FoodCycler FC-50

Save on the Vitamix FoodCycler and reduce your food waste. It transforms your family's food scraps into nutrient-dense fertilizer, and the odor-reducing carbon filtration system makes it perfect for indoor use. 

$400 $300

Shop Now

Simply Soups Cookbook

Simply Soups Cookbook
Vitamix

Simply Soups Cookbook

Warm, tasty soups are perfect for fall, and this cookbook is filled with recipes you can make in a snap. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

Personal Cup Adapter

Personal Cup Adapter
Vitamix

Personal Cup Adapter

Those who already own a Vitamix blender can make morning smoothies easier with the Personal Cup Adapter. 

$145 $99

Shop Now

