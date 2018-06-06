Walker Hayes Misses CMT Music Awards 2018 After Losing Newborn Baby

Walker Hayes and his family are mourning a tragic loss.

The 38-year-old singer and his wife, Laney, welcomed their seventh child on Wednesday only to suffer a tragic loss shortly after. Hayes shared a statement on social media that evening.

“It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven,” he wrote. “Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve.”

The “You Broke Up With Me” singer also noted that he will be canceling immediate upcoming appearances “to be home with Laney and their children.”

Hayes was set to perform at Wednesday night’s CMT Music Awards, but did not make it to the event.

ET’s Sophie Schillaci spoke with Hayes last October for “Certified Country” where he couldn’t help but gush about his wife and his family.

“My wife is amazing. She’s my high school sweetheart. I met her in 11th grade. We’ve been on this journey hand-in-hand held tight together. She’s incredible,” Hayes said of Laney. “We have a unique family situation, obviously, in this business. I don’t meet a lot of people who can relate, but it works for us.”

Our thoughts go out to the Hayes family during this difficult time.

