Before Prime Day, the Walmart Deals event will be filled with massive discounts from July 8 to 11.
The season of summer savings is in full force, and Amazon isn't the only retailer having a massive sale this July. Just a day before the Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates were revealed, Walmart announced its “largest deals event ever.” The Walmart Deals event will be a four-day sale for all Walmart customers. Even if you aren't a Walmart+ member, you can shop the epic discounts on all of the store's most popular items.
Walmart Deals starts Monday, July 8 and will feature savings on thousands of back-to-school essentials, tech, toys, patio furniture, luggage and more. The press release Walmart offers a sneak peek at some of the deals you can expect from the sale, including discounts on Dyson vacuums, LEGO sets, Keurig coffee makers and the Nintendo Switch.
Below, learn everything there is to know about the Walmart Deals sale before it's time to shop.
When is the Walmart Deals sale event?
The Walmart Deals sale starts at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, July 8. Walmart+ members can get early access to the deals five hours before everyone else starting at 12 p.m. ET that same day. Walmart's sale will be live for four days, ending on Thursday, July 11, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Who can shop Walmart Deals?
Unlike Prime Day, the Walmart deals sale event will be open to all shoppers. However, Walmart+ members will have early access to the deals event with a five-hour head start.
If you're not already a Walmart+ member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to shop the best offers and gain early access to Walmart Deals before your favorite products sell out. An annual plan is then $98 per year, or $49 for qualifying government assistance recipients.
What will be on sale during Walmart Deals?
The Walmart Deals sale is expected to have thousands of markdowns across all categories. Whether you're looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones or an iced coffee maker, Walmart’s premier summer deals event will likely have it on sale.
To help parents, teachers and students kick off their school and college shopping early, Walmart will also be offering jaw-dropping discounts on back-to-school supplies, clothing and uniforms. You can save hundreds on all the first day of school staples ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.
Should You Shop Walmart's Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day?
We're anticipating the Walmart Deals sale to feature Black Friday-level discounts that are similar to Amazon Prime Day. It's definitely worth shopping both sales for rare deals across all categories. However, if you don't want to sign up for a Prime membership, then Walmart's sale is your one-stop shop for incredible markdowns.
Given Prime Day is starting a week after Walmart Deals, it is unclear if Amazon will be price matching during Walmart's July sale. When it comes to big-ticket items, it's always best to snag a huge discount before it's too late.
The Best Walmart Deals Available Now
Before the Walmart Deals event, there is a big Walmart 4th of July sale happening now. We've gathered all the best deals on summer must-haves from top brands below. Keep scrolling to save big on AirPods, La Mer skincare, Samsung's Frame TV and more.
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model With White Joy-Con
Now they can play their favorite games at home on the TV or on-the-go with the Nintendo Switch OLED's vibrant 7-inch screen.
Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
AirTags are a super easy way for your dad to keep track of and find his things. He can keep track of his keys, wallet, luggage and more, all in the Find My app.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
Keurig K-Iced Essentials Gray Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Will it be a cup of hot coffee to start the day off or an iced coffee on an afternoon break? You can easily have both, thanks to this Keurig.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Save $131 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of crunchable nugget ice.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
