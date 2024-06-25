The season of summer savings is in full force, and Amazon isn't the only retailer having a massive sale this July. Just a day before the Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates were revealed, Walmart announced its “largest deals event ever.” The Walmart Deals event will be a four-day sale for all Walmart customers. Even if you aren't a Walmart+ member, you can shop the epic discounts on all of the store's most popular items.

See at Walmart

Walmart Deals starts Monday, July 8 and will feature savings on thousands of back-to-school essentials, tech, toys, patio furniture, luggage and more. The press release Walmart offers a sneak peek at some of the deals you can expect from the sale, including discounts on Dyson vacuums, LEGO sets, Keurig coffee makers and the Nintendo Switch.

Below, learn everything there is to know about the Walmart Deals sale before it's time to shop.

When is the Walmart Deals sale event?

The Walmart Deals sale starts at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, July 8. Walmart+ members can get early access to the deals five hours before everyone else starting at 12 p.m. ET that same day. Walmart's sale will be live for four days, ending on Thursday, July 11, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Who can shop Walmart Deals?

Unlike Prime Day, the Walmart deals sale event will be open to all shoppers. However, Walmart+ members will have early access to the deals event with a five-hour head start.

If you're not already a Walmart+ member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to shop the best offers and gain early access to Walmart Deals before your favorite products sell out. An annual plan is then $98 per year, or $49 for qualifying government assistance recipients.

Try Walmart+ for Free

What will be on sale during Walmart Deals?

The Walmart Deals sale is expected to have thousands of markdowns across all categories. Whether you're looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones or an iced coffee maker, Walmart’s premier summer deals event will likely have it on sale.

To help parents, teachers and students kick off their school and college shopping early, Walmart will also be offering jaw-dropping discounts on back-to-school supplies, clothing and uniforms. You can save hundreds on all the first day of school staples ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.

Should You Shop Walmart's Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day?

We're anticipating the Walmart Deals sale to feature Black Friday-level discounts that are similar to Amazon Prime Day. It's definitely worth shopping both sales for rare deals across all categories. However, if you don't want to sign up for a Prime membership, then Walmart's sale is your one-stop shop for incredible markdowns.

Given Prime Day is starting a week after Walmart Deals, it is unclear if Amazon will be price matching during Walmart's July sale. When it comes to big-ticket items, it's always best to snag a huge discount before it's too late.

The Best Walmart Deals Available Now

Before the Walmart Deals event, there is a big Walmart 4th of July sale happening now. We've gathered all the best deals on summer must-haves from top brands below. Keep scrolling to save big on AirPods, La Mer skincare, Samsung's Frame TV and more.

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,496 Shop Now

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones Walmart Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $150 Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $88 Shop Now

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: