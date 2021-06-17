Shopping

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals You Can Shop Now

By Marisa Runyon‍
Walmart Deals for Days
Walmart

Walmart is having their own summer sale during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. The retailer revealed they're launching the Deals for Days event from June 20 to 22. The sale will offer deals across categories of electronics, home, toys, fashion and beauty.

Luckily for the early bird shoppers out there, there are already some of these great deals available. We searched the site to find the very best deals so you don’t have to! It's the perfect time to buy summer staples, like patio furniture, beauty products, warm-weather clothing, new home decor, portable electronics and luggage

Prime Day 2021 is set to take place on June 21 and 22, and the online retailer has released early Prime Day deals you can shop right now.

See below for the early discounts on Walmart we are loving. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now for free shipping and other perks. 

Shop the best current deals at Walmart, below.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Stay on top of your fitness goals with this Apple Watch Series 3. Plus, you can wear it for a summer swim, since it is water resistant for up to 50 meters. 
$169 (REGULARLY $199)
Presto Dorothy™ Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Presto Dorothy™ Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Walmart
Presto Dorothy™ Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Just in time for summer, you can make delicious cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes with this specialty coffee maker. 
$40 (REGULARLY $80)
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro
If you haven't tried AirPods yet, now's the time to upgrade and grab a pair of these famous earbuds.
$197 (REGULARLY $219)
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt
Walmart
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt
The smaller size of this Instant Pot makes it ideal for small households, side dishes or any kitchen where space is limited.  
$64 (REGULARLY $100)
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Style meets comfort and function with these noise-cancelling headphones. Plus, they're available in 6 colors so you're bound to find one that's just your style. 
$150 (REGULARLY $300)
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara One Shoulder Tie Dye Shirt
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara One Shoulder Tie Dye Shirt
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara One Shoulder Tie Dye Shirt
This top is so cute and cozy, you're going to want the matching shorts. 
$16 (REGULARLY $31)
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 10-Cup Food Processor by Hamilton Beach
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 10-Cup Food Processor by Hamilton Beach
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 10-Cup Food Processor by Hamilton Beach
The vibrant floral print on this food processor will easily make it the prettiest appliance in your kitchen. 
$50 (REGULARLY $70)
Levi’s Women’s Clea Dress
Levi’s Women’s Clea Dress
Walmart
Levi’s Women’s Clea Dress
A breezy, 100% cotton dress like this number from Levi's will become your go-to look for casual summer evenings. 
$55 (REGULARLY $65)
Roku Ultra 4K/HDR
Roku Ultra 4K/HDR
Walmart
Roku Ultra 4K/HDR
Ready to cut the cord? Upgrade your streaming with Roku's fastest and most powerful player yet. It also includes a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV and 150+ free Live TV channels on The Roku Channel. 
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
Champion Women’s Logo Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Champion Women’s Logo Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Walmart
Champion Women’s Logo Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
A classic logo tee to throw on with anything from your favorite denim shorts to your workout gear. 
$15 (REGULARLY $25)
Time and Tru Women’s Utility Pant
Time and Tru Women’s Utility Pant
Walmart
Time and Tru Women’s Utility Pant
These classic utility trousers are an effortless alternative to jeans. 
$14 (REGULARLY $19)
Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum
Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum
The Shark Robot vacuum is making your chores simpler than ever. Control it either on the SharkClean app or with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. 
$148 (REGULARLY $300)

RELATED CONTENT

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

265 Best Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

Prime Day 2021 Starts Monday: What You Need to Know

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

The Girls on Tiktok Are DIY-ing These $10 Walmart Jeans

 