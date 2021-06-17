Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals You Can Shop Now

Walmart is having their own summer sale during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. The retailer revealed they're launching the Deals for Days event from June 20 to 22. The sale will offer deals across categories of electronics, home, toys, fashion and beauty.

Luckily for the early bird shoppers out there, there are already some of these great deals available. We searched the site to find the very best deals so you don’t have to! It's the perfect time to buy summer staples, like patio furniture, beauty products, warm-weather clothing, new home decor, portable electronics and luggage.

Prime Day 2021 is set to take place on June 21 and 22, and the online retailer has released early Prime Day deals you can shop right now.

See below for the early discounts on Walmart we are loving. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now for free shipping and other perks.

Shop the best current deals at Walmart, below.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Walmart Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Stay on top of your fitness goals with this Apple Watch Series 3. Plus, you can wear it for a summer swim, since it is water resistant for up to 50 meters. $169 (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Roku Ultra 4K/HDR Walmart Roku Ultra 4K/HDR Ready to cut the cord? Upgrade your streaming with Roku's fastest and most powerful player yet. It also includes a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV and 150+ free Live TV channels on The Roku Channel. $70 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum The Shark Robot vacuum is making your chores simpler than ever. Control it either on the SharkClean app or with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. $148 (REGULARLY $300) Buy Now

