Feeling pressure at the pump? You're not alone. As gas prices continue to soar, many Americans are looking for some form of financial relief in meeting their weekly gas needs. Fortunately, Walmart is here to help.

Among the many benefits that come with being a Walmart+ member, fuel discounts are hailed as being one of the central perks. And beginning in April 2022, Walmart doubled Walmart+ members' gas savings from five cents off every gallon to 10 cents off — with the exclusive deal being good at all participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations.

Now at the nearly 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the country, Walmart+ members need only to scan their QR code at the pump in order to tap into the instant savings.

Walmart+ members are also eligible to fill up their gas tanks at Sam's Club fuel centers, too.

And with Walmart+, the savings don't stop at the pump. Walmart+ members can score on other major deals year-round through their membership, with perks that include everything from exclusive access to Walmart sales (including the annual Deals for Days event), free same-day delivery from local Walmart stores in certain areas, and continued savings on gas.

A basic Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year — and for a limited time, Walmart+ is even offering a 30-day free trial, so users can get a taste of the membership experience without having to subscribe right away.

