Walmart Plus Launches Sept. 15 -- How You Can Try It For Free Now

Amazon Prime finally has some competition for the ever-increasing number of online shoppers who are looking for fast delivery options: Walmart is launching its own paid membership service, called Walmart+. Walmart Plus memberships will be available Sept. 15 and will cost $98 per year or $12.95 per month, including a 15-day free trial.

However, if you can't wait a few days, Walmart is now offering free 15-day trials of its service. You can sign up for the free trial via this link and by choosing the "start 15-day free trial" option. There is a small catch though. During sign up process, it appears (for now) that Walmart Plus is not available in all cities. You can find a search bar at the bottom of the homepage where you can "check availability in your area" to see if your area is eligible for Walmart Plus delivery at this point.

While originally thought to debut in August, according to a report by Recode, Walmart has delayed the launch of its paid membership service by a few weeks. Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon said they have tested a membership model, reported by Business Insider. He added that customers can continue to expect low prices from the retailer.

It's an exciting time for Walmart, which has stepped up its game in recent years with premium beauty offerings and (super stylish) home collections from celebs like Drew Barrymore and Queer Eye's Fab Five.

Here's what we know so far about Walmart+.

It will be a direct competitor of Amazon Prime.

Since its debut back in 2005, Amazon Prime has dominated the e-commerce market, with sales soaring even higher as people began sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. And now, Walmart+ is entering the conversation. Its landing page shows assorted food, beauty, tech and sporting goods items, indicating that all of these categories (and possibly more) will be included in its membership features. Walmart+ will allow its users to get unlimited free delivery, some as fast as same-day, on more than 160,000 items with in-store prices.

(P.S.: Amazon Prime Day is confirmed to take place in the fourth quarter.)

Walmart+ members will get lots of perks.

Walmart+ perks will include same-day delivery of groceries and merchandise and early access to select deals. The new subscription service will also offer members "Scan & Go," a touch-free way to shop in store by using the Walmart app. Walmart Plus customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay in-app. Additionally, subscribers can save up to 5 cents per gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express stations. Sam's Club fuel stations will soon be added to the list, Walmart said.

It's launching on Sept. 15.

The mega retailer had reportedly planned to launch Walmart+ in the spring, but plans had been delayed due to the pandemic.

Walmart+ costs less than Amazon Prime.

A Walmart+ membership will cost $98 per year or $12.95 per month, including a 15-day free trial. The price point is lower than Amazon Prime's annual cost of $119.

One other general Walmart update.

Brick-and-mortar Walmart stores will not be open this year on Thanksgiving, for the first time in more than three decades. "We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones," John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. As of right now, the store's website will still be open for business on Nov. 26.

