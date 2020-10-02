Walmart Plus Vs. Amazon Prime -- Everything You Need To Know

Finally! Walmart+ launched last week on Sept. 15.

Amazon Prime now has some competition for the ever-increasing number of online shoppers who are looking for fast delivery options. Walmart just debuted its own paid membership service, called Walmart+. Walmart+ memberships cost $98 per year or $12.95 per month, including a 15-day free trial. You can sign up for the free trial via this link and by choosing the "start 15-day free trial" option. In comparison, Amazon Prime is $119 per year or $12.99 a month and free 30-day trial.

While originally thought to debut in August, according to a report by Recode, Walmart has delayed the launch of its paid membership service by a few weeks. Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon said they have tested a membership model, reported by Business Insider. He added that customers can continue to expect low prices from the retailer.

It's an exciting time for Walmart, which has stepped up its game in recent years with premium beauty offerings and (super stylish) home collections from celebs like Drew Barrymore and the creators of Queer Eye.

Here's what we know so far about Walmart+.

It is a direct competitor of Amazon Prime.

Since its debut back in 2005, Amazon Prime has dominated the e-commerce market, with sales soaring even higher as people began sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. And now, Walmart+ is entering the conversation. (P.S.: Amazon Prime Day is reportedly supposed to take place on Oct. 13)

Walmart+ members will get lots of perks.

Walmart+ will allow its users to get unlimited free delivery, some as fast as same-day, on more than 160,000 items with in-store prices and with one-hour delivery windows. The new subscription service will also offer members "Scan & Go," a touch-free way to shop in store by using the Walmart app. Walmart+ customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay in-app. Additionally, subscribers can save up to 5 cents per gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express stations. Sam's Club fuel stations will soon be added to the list, Walmart said.

It's here!

The mega retailer had reportedly planned to launch Walmart+ in the spring, but plans had been delayed due to the pandemic. It is now available for all users, as of Sept. 15.

One other general Walmart update.

Brick-and-mortar Walmart stores will not be open this year on Thanksgiving, for the first time in more than three decades. "We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones," John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. As of right now, the store's website will still be open for business on Nov. 26.

