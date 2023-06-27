Walmart offers some of the best discounts around and with Walmart+ Week headed our way, there's no better time to sign up for Walmart+. While a Walmart+ membership in itself has always been a good deal — with added perks offering savings on groceries, gas, and other necessities — you can now save even more.

Thanks to a current Walmart+ membership deal, new members can save money and get all the benefits of membership. Sign up as a paid annual member, and you'll get $50 off your next order of $75 or more, or if you choose a monthly paid membership, you'll receive $25 off your next order of $50 or more. This limited-time promotion means you'll essentially save 50% of your annual membership fee.

Walmart+ is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime. Last year, Amazon Prime membership rates increased from $119 to $139. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99. If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+.

The benefits to a Walmart Plus membership are seemingly endless. Walmart Plus offers subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. You get free grocery delivery on orders of at least $35 as well as free two-day shipping from Walmart’s website. Members also get access to Walmart's exclusive sales events and early access to Walmart deals during major retail holidays like Black Friday.

Sign Up for Walmart+

Walmart+ Week, Walmart's competing Prime Day sale event, is set to take place from July 10-13. During Walmart+ Week, Walmart+ members will gain first access to a wide array of huge deals and limited-time offers on Walmart's website. Starting at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) on July 10, Walmart+ members will enjoy early access to significant savings before anyone else to save on popular products from Vitamix, LG, Dyson, Samsung and much more.

Walmart+ members can also save money on gas. Get up to 10 cents off gas gallons at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations across 48 states. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started. This perk adds up to significant savings in the long run.

More Walmart Plus benefits include free access to Paramount Plus. Members can enjoy over 40,000 episodes, hit movies, live sports and more with a Paramount+ subscription included at no additional cost. The Paramount Plus Essential tier usually costs $4.99/month and is ad-supported. Paramount+ has hit shows like Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Yellowjackets as well as movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Scream along with live TV programming for sports like NFL games.

If you’ve been thinking of getting a Walmart+ subscription, be sure to take advantage of Walmart's best membership deal right to save $50 on your next order of $75 or more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Keurig, Peloton, Apple and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets to Shop Now

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop For Spring 2023