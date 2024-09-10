As temperatures cool down and leaves begin their vibrant transformation, it's the perfect time to freshen up your beauty routine for the fall season. Take Walmart's Beauty Glow Up Event as your sign to start because these deals are most definitely worth making room on your vanity for.

Now through Monday, September 30, the Walmart Beauty Glow Up sale is serving up massive markdowns on big-name brands. You can replenish your favorite skin care, makeup and hair care with deals on best-selling beauty products across every category for up to 75% off.

Shop Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Walmart beauty sale includes unbelievable discounts on Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, SkinCeuticals, La Mer and so much more. We even found the iconic Chanel No. 5 perfume for as low as $41. The best part is that each week this month, the retailer's savings page will reload with new deals.

Ahead, shop the best beauty deals from the Walmart Beauty Glow Up Event.

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing Walmart GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. $68 $34 Shop Now

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo Walmart Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo The Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Living Proof features Triple-Action Cleaning Technology to soak up oil and sweat and odor neutralizers for clean hair. If there is a white powdery residue left, just wait 30 seconds and brush gently to remove or blow dry it off. $43 $30 Shop Now

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: