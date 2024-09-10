Shop
Sales & Deals

Walmart’s Beauty Glow-Up Event Is Here: Save Up to 75% on La Mer, Chanel, Laneige and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
La Mer Eye Concentrate
La Mer
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:05 PM PDT, September 10, 2024

Walmart's Beauty Glow Up Event is on now through September 30. Shop the best beauty deals available today.

As temperatures cool down and leaves begin their vibrant transformation, it's the perfect time to freshen up your beauty routine for the fall season. Take Walmart's Beauty Glow Up Event as your sign to start because these deals are most definitely worth making room on your vanity for.

Now through Monday, September 30, the Walmart Beauty Glow Up sale is serving up massive markdowns on big-name brands. You can replenish your favorite skin care, makeup and hair care with deals on best-selling beauty products across every category for up to 75% off. 

Shop Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Walmart beauty sale includes unbelievable discounts on Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, SkinCeuticals, La Mer and so much more. We even found the iconic Chanel No. 5 perfume for as low as $41. The best part is that each week this month, the retailer's savings page will reload with new deals.

Ahead, shop the best beauty deals from the Walmart Beauty Glow Up Event.

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum

Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum
Walmart

Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$135 $41

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$22 $12

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.

$85 $45

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$610 $100

Shop Now

FOREO BEAR Mini Facial Toning Device

FOREO BEAR Mini Facial Toning Device
Walmart

FOREO BEAR Mini Facial Toning Device

The FOREO Bear Mini is ultra-lightweight and ergonomic to best fit your facial curves.

$219 $99

Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
Walmart

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $34

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Walmart

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.

$55 $44

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum

Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum

This rich moisturizing serum is a must to help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, uneven skin tone, texture and brightness.

$105 $56

Shop Now

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
Walmart

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

 This Burberry perfume combines fruity notes with a base of woodsy scents, making it a go-to for everyday wear.

$129 $41

Shop Now

L'Ange Hair Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler

L'Ange Hair Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler
Walmart

L'Ange Hair Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler

This lightweight, ergonomic styling tool comes with a cooling fan and tiny air vents that cool on contact to lock in your style, while the easy-to-use clip makes styling a breeze.

$119 $89

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$137 $58

Shop Now

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo
Walmart

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

The Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Living Proof features Triple-Action Cleaning Technology to soak up oil and sweat and odor neutralizers for clean hair. If there is a white powdery residue left, just wait 30 seconds and brush gently to remove or blow dry it off.

$43 $30

Shop Now

Ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron 1.25 inch

Ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron 1.25 inch
Walmart

Ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron 1.25 inch

Get salon-quality curls with this smart Ghd curling iron. It also has auto-shut-off, so you'll never have to worry if you left it on. 

$199 $135

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals to Shop From Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Today

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals to Shop From Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Today

La Mer's Iconic Creme de la Mer Moisturizer Is Over $550 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

La Mer's Iconic Creme de la Mer Moisturizer Is Over $550 Off Right Now

T3's Best-Selling Hair Tools Are on Sale for Just $99 Right Now

Sales & Deals

T3's Best-Selling Hair Tools Are on Sale for Just $99 Right Now

The Viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is on Sale for Only $9 Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is on Sale for Only $9 Right Now

Everything You Need to Transition Your Beauty Routine for Fall

Beauty & Wellness

Everything You Need to Transition Your Beauty Routine for Fall

Tags: