Walmart's Beauty Glow Up Event is on now through September 30. Shop the best beauty deals available today.
As temperatures cool down and leaves begin their vibrant transformation, it's the perfect time to freshen up your beauty routine for the fall season. Take Walmart's Beauty Glow Up Event as your sign to start because these deals are most definitely worth making room on your vanity for.
Now through Monday, September 30, the Walmart Beauty Glow Up sale is serving up massive markdowns on big-name brands. You can replenish your favorite skin care, makeup and hair care with deals on best-selling beauty products across every category for up to 75% off.
The Walmart beauty sale includes unbelievable discounts on Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, SkinCeuticals, La Mer and so much more. We even found the iconic Chanel No. 5 perfume for as low as $41. The best part is that each week this month, the retailer's savings page will reload with new deals.
Ahead, shop the best beauty deals from the Walmart Beauty Glow Up Event.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum
Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
FOREO BEAR Mini Facial Toning Device
The FOREO Bear Mini is ultra-lightweight and ergonomic to best fit your facial curves.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum
This rich moisturizing serum is a must to help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, uneven skin tone, texture and brightness.
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
This Burberry perfume combines fruity notes with a base of woodsy scents, making it a go-to for everyday wear.
L'Ange Hair Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler
This lightweight, ergonomic styling tool comes with a cooling fan and tiny air vents that cool on contact to lock in your style, while the easy-to-use clip makes styling a breeze.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo
The Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Living Proof features Triple-Action Cleaning Technology to soak up oil and sweat and odor neutralizers for clean hair. If there is a white powdery residue left, just wait 30 seconds and brush gently to remove or blow dry it off.
Ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron 1.25 inch
Get salon-quality curls with this smart Ghd curling iron. It also has auto-shut-off, so you'll never have to worry if you left it on.
RELATED CONTENT: