Watch Britney Spears' Very Special Announcement From Las Vegas!

The "Oops I Did It Again" singer made an appearance on last Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to make a big announcement live from Las Vegas, Nevada. The pop star teased she had something up her sleeve on her Instagram, posting a mini clip of her name shining in bright red lights.

Spears, 36, appeared on the daytime show earlier this month and hinted that she had big news to share really soon.

“I have a huge announcement to make," she said. "My announcement is that I have an announcement. I can’t announce it until Oct. 18."

The surprise announcement comes after ET learned on Thursday morning that she will return to Sin City for a new residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM.

Her new gig is slated to begin next year at the theater inside the new Park MGM Resort, the source detailed, adding that Spears will be making over $500,000 a show, in addition to the singer getting a cut of ticket sales and merchandise.

"The deal that her team put together has a huge base salary, and also gives her a percentage of ticket sales, merchandise and other things," the source said. "Britney has proven she can continuously sell out her shows after years in Vegas, and Britney’s team used that achievement as a bargaining tool for her new contract.”

Spears ended her hugely successful Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood on New Year's Eve after a four-year run. However, in January, she announced that she was bringing herthe show across North America and Europe. The tour ran from July 12 through Aug. 24.

