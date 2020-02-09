Colin Jost had an adorably awkward moment when he was joined by castmate Chloe Fineman during a segment on Saturday Night Live. Fineman appeared on Weekend Update to discuss her love for the Oscars when she started running through impressions of some of this year’s nominated actresses, including Jost’s fiancée, Scarlett Johansson.

“I love the Oscars. It’s my favorite holiday,” Fineman says after joining Jost at the Weekend Update desk. “I’m such a huge fan of all the actresses nominated this year. And I have learned so much from studying their performances.”

Jost then asked her to share some examples of what she’s gleaned from the A-listers, with Fineman demonstrating those lessons learned with a series of spot-on impressions. She started with Renee Zellweger’s performance in Judy as the icon, Judy Garland, before moving onto an impersonation of Saoirse Ronan in Little Women complete with brief cameos by Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

Jost then asked if any other performances “stuck with” Fineman, who quickly responded with an impression of Johansson in her nominated role as Nicole Barber in Marriage Story.

“Marriage Story taught me a lot about teacup acting, like when ScarJo is like, ‘So I saw Charlie in this play. And he was this big bear,’” Fineman said, doing an uncanny imitation of the actress’ voice. She then turned to Jost and asked, “Do you feel like you’re at home, Colin?”

As the audience erupted in laughter, the Weekend Update host tried to suppress a giggle as he attempted to shut it down. “You don’t have to do that,” he said as he looked away from Fineman. He then could be heard saying, “That’s really good,” under the crowd’s applause.

Fineman wrapped up her segment with an impression of Johansson’s Marriage Story co-star, Laura Dern. But instead of impersonating her Oscar-nominated character, the SNL star chose to do an impression of Dern’s Emmy-winning Big Little Lies character, Renata Klein.

This is not the first time Jost has had a hilarious awkward moment surrounding his relationship with Johansson. Back in November, her ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds, appeared on Weekend Update to explain how to get laid as the friend of a Guy Who Just Bought a Boat. Later, when Johansson hosted, she joked about her engagement to Jost, threatening the show to fire him if the episode turned out bad.

Meanwhile, while Jost was broadcasting live from New York City, Johansson and Dern were across the country in Santa Monica, California, where they won the Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble at the 35th Annual Independent Spirit Awards. The awards had a viral moment of its own when the Gay Men's Choir of Los Angeles came out to perform a dedication to Dern.

RELATED CONTENT:

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Engaged: What We Know This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Scarlett Johansson Engaged to 'SNL' Star Colin Jost!

Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Engagement to Colin Jost in Marvel-Themed 'SNL' Monologue

Laura Dern Gets Epic Tribute From Gay Men’s Chorus at Independent Spirit Awards

Related Gallery