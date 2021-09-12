Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out 'Good 4 U' During 2021 MTV VMAs Performance
Olivia Rodrigo had us all banging our heads during her first-ever MTV Video Music Awards performance on Sunday night. The "Good 4 U" singer was lowered down to the stage on a puffy pink cloud where she sang her heart out to the breakup anthem from her debut album, Sour. Rodrigo rocked out, pit of screaming fans included, employing an all-female band to accompany her on the punk-pop song.
It was a big night for the 18-year-old singer, who was nominated for five awards, including Best New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, Push Performance, Pop Video and Song of the Year. And Rodrigo was a winner before the show even started.
She took home her very first Moonperson for Best Push Performance for her hit, "Drivers License." "It’s so heavy," the singer said as she was handed the award on the red carpet. Rodrigo dedicated the award to her fans saying, "I couldn’t be more grateful. All of this is because of you guys."
Shortly after her performance, Rodrigo was awarded with one of the night's biggest honors, "Song of the Year" for the now infamous track. The singer again thanked the fans, calling this past year "the most magical year of my life."
"Okay, first of all, I just want to thank all of you guys, the fans. This is so incredible. This has been the most magical year of my life [and] that's all because of you guys, so thank you so much," Rodrigo gushed as she accepted the award still in tie-dyed tulle dress from her epic performance. "Thank you to the VMAs and everyone who helped me make, Sour. I wanted to dedicate this award to all the other girls who write songs on their bedroom floor. There are a lot of people who will try to dim your light, but speaking your mind and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world, and here's to that. Thank you again."
Check out the full list of winners here.
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Doja Cat, air live on Sunday, Sept. 12. For complete VMAs coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
