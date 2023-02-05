There's clearly no bad blood between these famous exes! Taylor Swift gave Harry Styles a standing ovation following his win for Best Pop Vocal Album for his album, Harry's House, at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.

Styles, who was up against Adele (30), ABBA (Voyage), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres), and Lizzo (Special), was congratulated by his famous ex, who was seen standing and clapping for the 29-year-old "As It Was" singer in the audience. As fans remember, Swift, 33, and Styles dated briefly, from October 2012 to January 2013. While their romance was short, the former One Direction member was rumored to be the inspiration for several songs by the "Anti-Hero" singer.

Swift was chummy with Styles throughout the night, with the singer even making her way over to Styles during Steve Lacy's performance of "Bad Habit," where the pair were seen chatting with each other. An source at Sunday's show tells ET that the pair looked super friendly, adding that Swift tapped Styles' shoulder before heading back to her seat after the quick catch up.

Harry and Taylor Swift at the 65th #GRAMMYs in Los Angeles, California - February 5 pic.twitter.com/OKuCrWUAD1 — HSD (@hsdaily) February 6, 2023

Styles kept his thank yous short and sweet Sunday, calling the process of working on Harry's House the "greatest experience" of his life.

"Thank you so much. This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. For making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for," Styles began. "So, I want to thank Rob, Jeffrey, Tommy, Tom, Tom, Tyler and everyone who inspired this album, everyone, all my friends who supported me through it. Thank you so much. I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much."

Taylor Swift celebrating Harry Styles' win at the #GRAMMYs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/M3lv8xVMUy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2023

Styles stands to take home five more awards on Sunday, with the former One Direction member also nominated in the Record of the Year ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was") and Best Music Video ("As It Was") categories. Styles will also be hitting the GRAMMYs stage Sunday.

The win and big night ahead mark Styles' return to the annual awards show. The singer's last appearance at the GRAMMYs was in 2021, where the superstar took home the award for Pop Solo Performance ("Watermelon Sugar").

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

