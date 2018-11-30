Claire Foy won’t stop without rocking it out!

The 34-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and wowed the crowd with her word-perfect rendition of “Rapper’s Delight.”

“I heard some weird rumor on the internet,” Fallon, 44, announced to groans from Foy. “...I heard that you know all the lyrics to ‘Rapper’s Delight.’”

The former star of The Crownwas immediately mortified by her secret talent being revealed, laughing hysterically and covering her face with her hand. It seemed as if Foy thought she wouldn’t have to prove her knowledge of the 1979 Sugarhill Gang hit, but that all changed when Fallon pulled out a microphone.

“Oh my God! That was a drum roll. That’s a microphone,” Foy exclaimed before taking the mic and asking the band to cue her in for the song. What followed was an unbelievable, on-beat cover of the first bit of the track that you have to see to believe.

Foy’s Tonight Show appearance comes after a busy year for the actress, who starred in The Girl in the Spider’s Web and First Man. Additionally, she’s set to host Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

In a hilarious promo for her first SNL hosting gig, Foy gets into a food fight with Pete Davidson, who assures the actress that it's an on-set tradition.

After Davidson and Foy launch pasta, pizza and cake at each other, Foy finds out that it was no tradition at all when Davidson confesses, “I just wanted to have a food fight like in the movies.”

