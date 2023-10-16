Tom Sandoval is taking the beating he asked for. In an exclusive clip of Monday's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Vanderpump Rules star at the center of Scandoval has a fistfight with Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall as part of a "brutal combat exercise."

The men violently exchange blows in the clip as their fellow contestants watch on nervously. Eventually, the directing staff agent tells the men to stop, and Viall obeys but Sandoval does not.

"Number four," the agent yells at a panting and sneering Sandoval, "get a grip of yourself!"

In the trailer for Special Forces, Sandoval told the cameras, "The whole country is pissed off at me. I had an affair and I want to take a beating." Indeed, Sandoval set off a firestorm when news broke that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss amid his decade-long romance with Ariana Madix.

On his Viall Files podcast, Viall revealed that Sandoval broke the Special Forces rules by sneaking in photos of him and Leviss "and he showed them to the cast, for what's that worth."

Fellow Special Forces competitor Savannah Chrisley also spoke out about Sandoval's personal drama, telling ET, "Honestly, he brought it on himself."

"He was a ho. So like, ho's get what's coming to 'em, OK?" she said. "So, like, I didn't really connect with him just because I didn’t really watch the show. I knew of the drama, obviously. Everyone knew of it, and I was like, 'I would've kicked your a** if I was her.' But, like, we didn't really-- we connected one time and that's when I told him to lay his a** down. So that was about it."

"He just wasn't someone that I really connected with, you know? I don't know," Chrisley, who self-eliminated from the show, added. "I connected with, like, a core group of people, and I mean, hey, each your own."

New episodes of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test air Mondays on Fox.

