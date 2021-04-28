Way Day Sale: Shop the Best Items Under $100

The Way Day Sale is finally here! Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year has started, which means there will be incredible savings on furniture, home decor, major appliances and so much more.

Wayfair's Way Day is offering up to 80% off on a ton of items sitewide, whether you're in need of new outdoor furniture for summer, living room furniture, TV stand, sofa, area rug, coffee tables or patio accessories, Wayfair has it all.

Sifting through the Way Day deal options (and flash deal offerings!) can be overwhelming, so we've narrowed it down to the best that are priced under $100.

Shop the "better than Black Friday" deals from the Wayfair sale that won't break the bank, below.

World Menagerie Somerton Reversible Quilt Set Wayfair World Menagerie Somerton Reversible Quilt Set Save 60% on this colorful and vibrant printed quilt set that comes with two shams and a coverlet. $77 (REGULARLY $202) Buy Now

Wade Logan Carvey Task Chair Wayfair Wade Logan Carvey Task Chair Upgrade your work-from-home station by adding this velvet swivel desk chair, available in six gorgeous shades. $82 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Mercury Row Yearby 1-Light Semi Flush Mount Wayfair Mercury Row Yearby 1-Light Semi Flush Mount If a room needs a change, consider changing the lighting fixture. We love the sleek, industrial look of this globe-shaped shade. $57 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Andover Mills Klingensmith Reversible Comforter Set Wayfair Andover Mills Klingensmith Reversible Comforter Set Get a great deal on a new comforter set, offered in 13 different shades from classic white to bright turquoise. $39 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Zipcode Design Austwell Upholstered Panel Headboard Wayfair Zipcode Design Austwell Upholstered Panel Headboard An upholstered headroom is not only comfortable, but also looks luxe. $78 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Happening Now -- Shop the Very Best Deals

Brooklinen Birthday Sale: Take 20% Off Everything Right Now

Amazon Mother's Day for the Home: Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

This Outdoor Furniture Only Looks Expensive -- Shop Deals Under $200