Way Day Sale: Shop the Best Items Under $100

By ETonline Staff
Wade Logan Carvey Task Chair
Wayfair

The Way Day Sale is finally here! Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year has started, which means there will be incredible savings on furniture, home decor, major appliances and so much more.

Wayfair's Way Day is offering up to 80% off on a ton of items sitewide, whether you're in need of new outdoor furniture for summer, living room furniture, TV stand, sofa, area rug, coffee tables or patio accessories, Wayfair has it all.

Sifting through the Way Day deal options (and flash deal offerings!) can be overwhelming, so we've narrowed it down to the best that are priced under $100.

Shop the "better than Black Friday" deals from the Wayfair sale that won't break the bank, below.

World Menagerie Somerton Reversible Quilt Set
Save 60% on this colorful and vibrant printed quilt set that comes with two shams and a coverlet. 
$77 (REGULARLY $202)
Wade Logan Carvey Task Chair
Upgrade your work-from-home station by adding this velvet swivel desk chair, available in six gorgeous shades. 
$82 (REGULARLY $98)
Mistana Hillsby Oriental Charcoal/Light Gray/Beige Area Rug
Whether it's for the kitchen, living room or bedroom, this classic area rug will elevate any space. 
$73 (REGULARLY $215)
Mercury Row Yearby 1-Light Semi Flush Mount
If a room needs a change, consider changing the lighting fixture. We love the sleek, industrial look of this globe-shaped shade. 
$57 (REGULARLY $75)
Andover Mills Klingensmith Reversible Comforter Set
Get a great deal on a new comforter set, offered in 13 different shades from classic white to bright turquoise. 
$39 (REGULARLY $80)
Zipcode Design Austwell Upholstered Panel Headboard
An upholstered headroom is not only comfortable, but also looks luxe. 
$78 (REGULARLY $100)

