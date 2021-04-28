Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Happening Now -- Shop the Very Best Deals
The Way Day sale is happening now! Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year is taking place on April 28 and 29. The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer incredible savings bigger than Black Friday deals across categories, including flash deal offerings you don't want to miss.
The Way Day sale is the perfect event to shop for new additions to ready your home and patio for warm weather. You'll find amazing low prices on outdoor furniture for 65% off and lawn and garden decor starting at $20 that'll elevate your at-home happy hour experience and summer BBQ plans. Shoppers will also find discount options on living room furniture for 70% off, rug styles for 80% off and home decor and pillows starting at $25. If you're looking to start a renovation project, this is the ideal time to score deals on home improvement staples and major appliances starting at $350.
ET Style has gathered the best Way Day deal options from the Wayfair sale to preview and shop, below. Check back with us tomorrow for the last day to score Wayfair Way Day deals!
Best Items for Kitchen
Best Items for Outdoor
Best Items for Home
RELATED CONTENT:
Way Day Sale: Shop the Best Items Under $100
This Outdoor Furniture Only Looks Expensive -- Shop Deals Under $200
Get the Look: Courteney Cox Monica-Inspired Kitchen
Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home
Amazon's Mother's Day for the Home: Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More
12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok
Drew Barrymore Shares Tips on Bringing Personal Touches to Your Home