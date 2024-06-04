Shop
Wayfair Just Launched a Surprise 48-Hour Sale — Shop the Best Home Deals Before They're Gone

Wayfair Sale
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:19 AM PDT, June 4, 2024

Surprise! Wayfair dropped a huge Clearance Sale, but the deals are only live for 48 hours.

In case you missed Wayfair's epic Way Day event back in May, the home retailer just dropped a massive 48-Hour Clearance Sale with thousands of deals on all things home. With summer officially starting in couple weeks, now's your chance to upgrade your space for the new season. 

The Wayfair sale is offering up to 70% off high-quality furniture, outdoor patio essentials, kitchen appliances and so much more through Wednesday, June 5. Whether you need a comfy sofa, bedding, or a Father's Day gift for dads who love to cook, you can easily upgrade every room of your home — inside and out.

Shoppers can take advantage of steep discounts on top brands like Joss & Main, Beachcrest Home, Sealy, KitchenAid and so many more. Outdoor furniture deals are also aplenty, including patio dining sets and lounge chairs for relaxing poolside all summer. But don't delay: Time is running out to shop this two-day sale. 

Ahead, shop the best deals from Wayfair's 48-Hour Sale.

Best Wayfair Patio Furniture Deals

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,103 $315

Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set

Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set

This set of two patio loungers fully reclines for naps or sunbathing. 

$750 $580

Dakota Fields Cordaris Porch Swing

Dakota Fields Cordaris Porch Swing

This hanging chair is the perfect outdoor book nook or just for relaxing. Cushions are included.

$420 $310

Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Including four armchairs, two loveseats and two coffee tables, this acacia hardwood mission-style set is a gorgeous upgrade to your patio.

$1,060 $870

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.

$1,885 $620

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.

$635 $234

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$249 $170

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

Latitude Run Power-Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heating Functions

Latitude Run Power-Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heating Functions

We are dreaming of the pure comfort this power reclining chair offers. It has a remote control for heated massage. Also, would this be a perfect Father's Day gift?

$330 $305

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional

This super plush sectional set will add to your living room seating in style. With so many beautiful interior furniture choices, the hard part is selecting your favorites.

$940 $800

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.

$420 $280

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.

$380 $186

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.

$690 $300

Best Wayfair Mattress Deals

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

With breathable construction and cooling technology, this affordable Sealy mattress gets rave reviews. Happy owners say it is super comfortable.

$1,199 $370

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,139 $470

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$1,664 $400

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $774

