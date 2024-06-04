In case you missed Wayfair's epic Way Day event back in May, the home retailer just dropped a massive 48-Hour Clearance Sale with thousands of deals on all things home. With summer officially starting in couple weeks, now's your chance to upgrade your space for the new season.

The Wayfair sale is offering up to 70% off high-quality furniture, outdoor patio essentials, kitchen appliances and so much more through Wednesday, June 5. Whether you need a comfy sofa, bedding, or a Father's Day gift for dads who love to cook, you can easily upgrade every room of your home — inside and out.

Shoppers can take advantage of steep discounts on top brands like Joss & Main, Beachcrest Home, Sealy, KitchenAid and so many more. Outdoor furniture deals are also aplenty, including patio dining sets and lounge chairs for relaxing poolside all summer. But don't delay: Time is running out to shop this two-day sale.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Wayfair's 48-Hour Sale.

Best Wayfair Patio Furniture Deals

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $170 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table Wayfair Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials. $420 $280 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Mattress Deals

