If Dad is the master of the grill, Father's Day is the perfect time to upgrade his setup. The right grill not only enhances the entire experience but can also elevate the flavors. To help you find a new grill just in time for the first day of summer, Wayfair is hosting a huge Father's Day grill sale this weekend.

Now through Monday, June 17, Wayfair is offering up to 20% off grills for Dad. Whether he's a backyard barbecue enthusiast or a seasoned pro, there are plenty of deals on charcoal, gas and wood pellet grills from top brands like Weber, Cuisinart, Charbroil and more.

Shop Wayfair's Grill Deals

From the classic Kamado Joe to low-maintenance indoor grills, the grill deals from this Wayfair Father's Day sale are not to be missed. There are even discounts on portable grills that are perfect to take tailgating or to the campground this summer. Below, check out the sizzling deals from Wayfair's grill sale to celebrate Father's Day and the start of BBQ season.

Best Father's Day Grill Deals at Wayfair

Kamado Joe 46.5" Kamado Charcoal Grill Wayfair Kamado Joe 46.5" Kamado Charcoal Grill Elevate Dad's charcoal grilling experience with Kamado Joe. This grill provides all the features of the Classic Joe I grill, plus a Kontrol Tower Top Vent for precise temperature control and Air Lift hinge to easily lift the grill dome. $1,300 $999 Shop Now

