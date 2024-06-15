Wayfair is overflowing with Father's Day grill deals just in time for summer.
If Dad is the master of the grill, Father's Day is the perfect time to upgrade his setup. The right grill not only enhances the entire experience but can also elevate the flavors. To help you find a new grill just in time for the first day of summer, Wayfair is hosting a huge Father's Day grill sale this weekend.
Now through Monday, June 17, Wayfair is offering up to 20% off grills for Dad. Whether he's a backyard barbecue enthusiast or a seasoned pro, there are plenty of deals on charcoal, gas and wood pellet grills from top brands like Weber, Cuisinart, Charbroil and more.
From the classic Kamado Joe to low-maintenance indoor grills, the grill deals from this Wayfair Father's Day sale are not to be missed. There are even discounts on portable grills that are perfect to take tailgating or to the campground this summer. Below, check out the sizzling deals from Wayfair's grill sale to celebrate Father's Day and the start of BBQ season.
Best Father's Day Grill Deals at Wayfair
Kamado Joe 46.5" Kamado Charcoal Grill
Elevate Dad's charcoal grilling experience with Kamado Joe. This grill provides all the features of the Classic Joe I grill, plus a Kontrol Tower Top Vent for precise temperature control and Air Lift hinge to easily lift the grill dome.
Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover
This outdoor griddle is ideal for the yard, camping or tailgating. It can fit burgers, hot dogs and more to feed a crowd.
Blackstone 17-Inch On-the-go Tailgater Grill and Griddle Combo
This grill and griddle combo is ideal for the yard or campground.
Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner
This classic grill with a side burner has shelves for accessories and an electronic ignition.
Weber Q Series Q 1200
This affordable portable grill has fold-out side tables with tool hooks.
Weber Q 2000
This Weber grill is slightly more expensive because it's more powerful, featuring 12,000 BTUs.
Weber Summit E-470 Black
Choose between natural gas and liquid propane versions of this sleek grill that even has a rotisserie burner.
Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill
If he'd rather grill indoors, this air fryer toaster oven has a grill feature.
Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
This multifunctional indoor grill and panini press has reversible plates.
Charbroil Medallion Series 3-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen Set
Totally deck out your backyard with this outdoor kitchen that includes a grill, sink, countertop and more.
Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.
