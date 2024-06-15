Shop
Sales & Deals

Wayfair Father's Day Sale: Shop the Best Grill Deals on Weber, Kamado Joe and More This Weekend

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Kamado Joe
Kamado Joe
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 9:01 AM PDT, June 15, 2024

Wayfair is overflowing with Father's Day grill deals just in time for summer.

If Dad is the master of the grill, Father's Day is the perfect time to upgrade his setup. The right grill not only enhances the entire experience but can also elevate the flavors. To help you find a new grill just in time for the first day of summer, Wayfair is hosting a huge Father's Day grill sale this weekend. 

Now through Monday, June 17, Wayfair is offering up to 20% off grills for Dad. Whether he's a backyard barbecue enthusiast or a seasoned pro, there are plenty of deals on charcoal, gas and wood pellet grills from top brands like Weber, Cuisinart, Charbroil and more.

Shop Wayfair's Grill Deals

From the classic Kamado Joe to low-maintenance indoor grills, the grill deals from this Wayfair Father's Day sale are not to be missed. There are even discounts on portable grills that are perfect to take tailgating or to the campground this summer. Below, check out the sizzling deals from Wayfair's grill sale to celebrate Father's Day and the start of BBQ season.

 Best Father's Day Grill Deals at Wayfair

Kamado Joe 46.5" Kamado Charcoal Grill

Kamado Joe 46.5" Kamado Charcoal Grill
Wayfair

Kamado Joe 46.5" Kamado Charcoal Grill

Elevate Dad's charcoal grilling experience with Kamado Joe. This grill provides all the features of the Classic Joe I grill, plus a Kontrol Tower Top Vent for precise temperature control and Air Lift hinge to easily lift the grill dome.

$1,300 $999

Shop Now

Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover

Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover
Wayfair

Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover

This outdoor griddle is ideal for the yard, camping or tailgating. It can fit burgers, hot dogs and more to feed a crowd.

$300 $215

Shop Now

Blackstone 17-Inch On-the-go Tailgater Grill and Griddle Combo

Blackstone 17-Inch On-the-go Tailgater Grill and Griddle Combo
Wayfair

Blackstone 17-Inch On-the-go Tailgater Grill and Griddle Combo

This grill and griddle combo is ideal for the yard or campground.

$500 $450

Shop Now

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner
Wayfair

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner

This classic grill with a side burner has shelves for accessories and an electronic ignition.

$370 $315

Shop Now

Weber Q Series Q 1200

Weber Q Series Q 1200
Wayfair

Weber Q Series Q 1200

This affordable portable grill has fold-out side tables with tool hooks.

$309 $259

Shop Now

Weber Q 2000

Weber Q 2000
Wayfair

Weber Q 2000

This Weber grill is slightly more expensive because it's more powerful, featuring 12,000 BTUs.

$349 $299

Shop Now

Weber Summit E-470 Black

Weber Summit E-470 Black
Wayfair

Weber Summit E-470 Black

Choose between natural gas and liquid propane versions of this sleek grill that even has a rotisserie burner. 

$2,949 $2,417

Shop Now

Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill

Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill
Wayfair

Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill

If he'd rather grill indoors, this air fryer toaster oven has a grill feature.

$425 $200

Shop Now

Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
Wayfair

Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

This multifunctional indoor grill and panini press has reversible plates.

$185 $100

Shop Now

Charbroil Medallion Series 3-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen Set

Charbroil Medallion Series 3-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen Set
Wayfair

Charbroil Medallion Series 3-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen Set

Totally deck out your backyard with this outdoor kitchen that includes a grill, sink, countertop and more.

$4,350 $3,330

Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

