Wayne Brady is headed to the DC Comics universe with a new role on Black Lightning.

The actor and Let's Make a Deal host has booked a major recurring role on The CW superhero series for its current third season, ET has exclusively learned. He will first appear in early 2020.

Brady will play Tyson Spikes, who becomes Gravedigger, a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who became a "super soldier" after a secret experiment gifted him with enhanced strength, agility, tactical genius and hand-to-hand combat expertise. After the war, Spikes defected to the country of Markovia rather than return to a segregated America. His aim to create a sovereign land for metahumans within Markovia sets him on a collision course with the ASA and Black Lightning.

Gravedigger DC Comics

Brady adds yet another gig amid a slate of other ongoing projects, which include a recurring role on the CBS daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, guest appearances on the most recent season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and his current hosting gig on Let's Make a Deal. A singer, dancer and improviser, Brady has also starred in Broadway's Kinky Boots and the Chicago production of Hamilton, where he played Aaron Burr.

The 47-year-old entertainer joins a cast led by Cress Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Damon Gupton, James Remar and Marvin "Krondon" Jones III. Black Lightning follows Jefferson Pierce (Williams), aka Black Lightning, who is forced to become a vigilante when the rise of a local gang leads to increased crime and corruption in his home of Freeland.

As for Black Lightning and its fellow CW superhero shows, the network's annual milestone event is brewing with the upcoming "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover extravaganza.

Characters from all six shows in the Arrow-verse -- Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman and Black Lightning -- will be teaming up for a five-part epic adventure that pits the greatest DC heroes against a cataclysmic event. The mega-storyline kicks off in December and runs through January.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

