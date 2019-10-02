The Crisis is coming!

The CW's superhero shows are teaming up for another crossover this year -- one that promises to be more epic than any that have come before. "Crisis on Infinite Earths" will team up the powerful casts of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman and Black Lightning for a five-part adventure that, while still heavily shrouded in mystery, will involve some of DC Comics' most powerful players.

Early casting announcements have revealed that the crossover will involve not one, not two, but three iterations of Clark Kent, aka Superman. Tyler Hoechlin will return in his role as the Supergirl universe's Man of Steel, which he originated in last year's crossover. Meanwhile, Brandon Routh, who donned the iconic cape in 2006's Superman Returns, will also play a version of the iconic hero -- in addition to his Legends character, Ray Palmer aka The Atom -- and Tom Welling, who played a young Clark on Smallville from 2001-11, will also reprise his role for the epic event.

Additionally, there will also be at least two Lois Lanes -- the Arrowverse's Bitsie Tulloch and Smallville'sErica Durance -- and at least one Lex Luthor, in Supergirl'sJon Cryer. "Crisis" will also welcome special guest stars Kevin Conroy, the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Batman: The Animated Series and other Batman properties, as Bruce Wayne from the future, and Burt Ward, best known for playing Robin in the Batman series.

Filming has already begun on the epic slate of episodes, which means on-set pics from the stars have started to roll in. While spoilers are obviously being heavily guarded, we can't wait to see more of the extended super squad in costume, as well as the mini-reunions from the Smallville cast.

Check out all the on-set photos from the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover below:

Durance posted this sweet pic of Lois and Clark's return to Smallville, with the caption, "So, I was just minding my own business, and I ran into this guy😊 @tomwelling #Smallville #crisis #loisandclark. Laughed until I cried! So much fun 🤗."

Tulloch also shared a "Lois and Clarks" pic, but with double the Steel, posing with both Hoechlin and Welling.

Routh touted "#DoubleVision—the new #Superman ability!" in his photo with Hoechlin, as they don different versions of Superman's iconic suit and crest.



"Grateful to share the #Arrowverse as #Superman for a short time with the charming & gracious @tylerhoechlin!" Routh also wrote. I never really thought I’d get to meet #Superman in person... Gotta say, it’s all it’s cracked up to be! 👏🏻😎

#crisisoninfiniteearths @dccomics @thecw @warnerbrostv #SupermanTeamUp."

Check out the broadcast schedule for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" below:

Supergirl – Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Batwoman – Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The Flash – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Arrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

