We Found the Stylish Pants Taylor Swift Wore to the Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game

taylor swift chiefs game
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:08 PM PST, January 23, 2024

Plus, more of Swift's best game day looks you can buy now.

You may be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs these days, especially now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a winning item. But what we're rooting for are Swift's incredible Chiefs-inspired gameday outfits. 

From one-of-a-kind coats to adorable hats, the singer has taken fan style to a new level. She's sported custom, local and vintage Chiefs gear that we can only wish to own, but there are also some fashionable pieces you can get online today.

Exhibit A: These coated Paige jeans Swift wore to the Kansas City home game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 14. "Taylor Swift proves that skinnies never go out of style," the brand cleverly states on Instagram.

Paige Gemma Black Fog Luxe Coating

Paige Gemma Black Fog Luxe Coating
Paige

Paige Gemma Black Fog Luxe Coating

Swift paired these edgy jeans with a Chiefs puffer jacket to stay warm.

Then there's Swift on Dec. 10 at the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills, bejeweled in rings from Mejuri and Mazin Jewels that embrace the Chiefs' colors. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mejuri Heirloom Ring

Mejuri Heirloom Ring
Mejuri

Mejuri Heirloom Ring

This Mejuri ring flashes the Chiefs' red and gold colors. 

Mazin Jewels Open Rivet Ring

Mazin Jewels Open Rivet Ring
Mazin Jewels

Mazin Jewels Open Rivet Ring

Swift's Mejuri ring pairs nicely with this open gold ring from Mazin Jewels.

If you're seeking Swift-approved Cheifs gear, pick up the Wear by Erin Andrews Vintage Throwback Windbreaker she wore on Oct. 12 at the game against the Denver Broncos.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs Wear by Erin Andrews Vintage Throwback Windbreaker

Kansas City Chiefs Wear by Erin Andrews Vintage Throwback Windbreaker
Fanatics

Kansas City Chiefs Wear by Erin Andrews Vintage Throwback Windbreaker

Swift supported sportscaster Erin Andrews with this 'fit. This windbreaker from Andrews' brand is selling out fast, but some sizes are still available.

To finish off the look with some shoes, Swift was seen rocking these Stuart Weitzman boots with a big fuzzy red coat at the Dec. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. 

Stuart Weitzman Vidaland 100 Boot

Stuart Weitzman Vidaland 100 Boot
Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman Vidaland 100 Boot

These boots are on sale now, and selling out fast. Check both the Stuart Weitzman site and Zappos to find your size.

$995 $597

Shop Now

