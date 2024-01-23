You may be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs these days, especially now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a winning item. But what we're rooting for are Swift's incredible Chiefs-inspired gameday outfits.

From one-of-a-kind coats to adorable hats, the singer has taken fan style to a new level. She's sported custom, local and vintage Chiefs gear that we can only wish to own, but there are also some fashionable pieces you can get online today.

Exhibit A: These coated Paige jeans Swift wore to the Kansas City home game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 14. "Taylor Swift proves that skinnies never go out of style," the brand cleverly states on Instagram.

Then there's Swift on Dec. 10 at the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills, bejeweled in rings from Mejuri and Mazin Jewels that embrace the Chiefs' colors.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If you're seeking Swift-approved Cheifs gear, pick up the Wear by Erin Andrews Vintage Throwback Windbreaker she wore on Oct. 12 at the game against the Denver Broncos.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

To finish off the look with some shoes, Swift was seen rocking these Stuart Weitzman boots with a big fuzzy red coat at the Dec. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.