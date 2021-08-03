The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is not giving us any excuses to skip our workouts! The retailer's biggest sale of the year is packed with amazing deals on activewear. From workout clothes to gym shoes, the department store's biggest sale of the year is offering low prices for a limited time.

Shop leggings, tops, sports bras, shorts, jackets, sneakers and more from brands you love, including Nike, Zella, Alo, Sweaty Betty, Asics, Spanx, The North Face and so many more.

Before July 28, Nordy Club members could shop deals on their favorite brands before the sale opened to all. But now through August 8, every savvy shopper searching for the best deals and deep discounts on luxury home goods, celeb-loved athletic wear, trendy sneaker deals, beauty essentials and so much more can happily fill their carts, regardless of their Nordy Club status!

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best activewear deals from the Nordstrom Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks from the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals on Activewear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Nike Bold Sports Bra Nordstrom Nike Bold Sports Bra Good for those with a big bust, this Nike sports bra will keep you supported throughout the whole workout. It has adjustable straps and hook-and-loop closure. $56 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Now Open to All Shoppers

12 Limited-Edition Finds From Nordstrom’s Mickey & Friends Collection

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

The Absolute Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Fall Fashion Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

12 Best Luggage Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

Trendy Sneaker and Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on Sale

The Aerie Crossover Legging Dupe Loved On TikTok Is 50% Off On Amazon