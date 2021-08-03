Shopping

We Hit the Jackpot of Activewear Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is not giving us any excuses to skip our workouts! The retailer's biggest sale of the year is packed with amazing deals on activewear. From workout clothes to gym shoes, the department store's biggest sale of the year is offering low prices for a limited time.

Shop leggings, tops, sports bras, shorts, jackets, sneakers and more from brands you love, including Nike, Zella, Alo, Sweaty Betty, Asics, Spanx, The North Face and so many more. 

Before July 28, Nordy Club members could shop deals on their favorite brands before the sale opened to all. But now through August 8, every savvy shopper searching for the best deals and deep discounts on luxury home goods, celeb-loved athletic wear, trendy sneaker deals, beauty essentials and so much more can happily fill their carts, regardless of their Nordy Club status!

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best activewear deals from the Nordstrom Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks from the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals on Activewear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Beyond Yoga Twinkle Slim Racerback Sports Bra
Beyond Yoga Twinkle Slim Racerback Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga Twinkle Slim Racerback Sports Bra
This sleek racerback sports bra from Beyond Yoga twinkles in black silver and shimmers in mocha brown rose gold. 
$45 (REGULARLY $68)
Alo Daze Shorts
Alo Daze Shorts
Nordstrom
Alo Daze Shorts
So simple, so cute. These Alo Yoga Daze Shorts only need to come in one color: Pink Lava. 
$37 (REGULARLY $56)
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Like the name suggests, this soft, stretchy Zella workout tank will instantly become your favorite. 
$25 (REGULARLY $39)
Nike Pro Three-Quarter Training Tights
Nike Pro Three-Quarter Training Tights
Nordstrom
Nike Pro Three-Quarter Training Tights
It's not too early to start thinking about cold weather workout gear, especially when the price is as low as these men's Nike running tights. 
$24 (REGULARLY $32)
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Good for those with a big bust, this Nike sports bra will keep you supported throughout the whole workout. It has adjustable straps and hook-and-loop closure. 
$56 (REGULARLY $75)
Zella Peaceful Wrap Pullover
Zella Peaceful Wrap Pullover
Nordstrom
Zella Peaceful Wrap Pullover
This Peaceful Wrap Pullover from Zella is so comfortable, you'll want to wear it after your workout and beyond. 
$45 (REGULARLY $69)
Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Tank Top
Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Tank Top
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Tank Top
A breathable, lightweight workout tank with a draped hem. 
$30 (REGULARLY $48)
Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights
Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights
Nordstrom
Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights
You can wear these Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights all day. These Nike Leggings are made with an infinalon moisture-wicking fabric that feels soft on your skin and features a supportive high waistband.
$68 (REGULARLY $90)
BP. Classic Nylon Track Pants
BP Classic Nylon Track Pants
Nordstrom
BP. Classic Nylon Track Pants
A nod to the 1980s, these nylon track pants from Nordstrom brand BP are comfortable enough to lounge in and durable enough to workout in. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings
Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings
The slimming power you expect from Spanx in leggings that can take you from the gym to running around town. 
$73 (REGULARLY $110)
Free People The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt
Free People The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Free People The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt
Channel your inner Jennifer Beals in The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt from Free People. 
$43 (REGULARLY $68)
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
A track jacket that's as practical as it is fashionable. 
$95 (REGULARLY $148)
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Miler Reflective Running T-Shirt
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Miler Reflective Running T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Miler Reflective Running T-Shirt
Early morning and evening runners appreciate the reflective element of this Nike running shirt. 
$26 (REGULARLY $35)
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers
As loungewear, activewear or even pajamas, these Restore Soft Pocket Joggers from Zella will get a lot of love. 
$46 (REGULARLY $69)
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings
Halle Berry loves these booty sculpting leggings. Plus, you can't go wrong with the 4 four cute prints to choose from. 
$65 (REGULARLY $100)
Alo Real Sports Bra
Alo Real Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Alo Real Sports Bra
This Alo longline sports bra has four-way stretch. 
$45 (REGULARLY $72)
Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra
Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra
Reviewers say this sports bra lives up to the hype and provides comfortable support for high-impact workouts. 
$43 (REGULARLY $68)
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
French terry shorts are so soft and comfy for everyday wear. 
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Hooded Ripstop Jacket
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Hooded Ripstop Jacket
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Hooded Ripstop Jacket
This Nike windbreaker is perfect if you want a lightweight jacket to throw on in between workouts. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Swap out your worn out kicks for this super lightweight and flexible running shoe.
$90 (REGULARLY $120)
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Over 400 reviewers can't be wrong. Comfortable, true to size and excellent performance on long runs and you can get them now at a deep discount.
$100 (REGULARLY $160)
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Racerback Sports Bra
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Racerback Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Racerback Sports Bra
We love the cute floral-inspired print on this racerback sports bra. 
$43 (REGULARLY $68)
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Available in black, pink, and green, these Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings are sought after to work out or chill in.
$52 (REGULARLY $70)
Nike Dri-Fit Tempo Running Shorts
Nike Dri-Fit Tempo Running Shorts
Nordstrom
Nike Dri-Fit Tempo Running Shorts
A best-seller during the sale last year, grab a pair of these classic running shorts before they sell out. 
$22 (REGULARLY $30)
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Save on this bestselling Alo Airlift legging. 
$70 (REGULARLY $114)
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
Nordstrom
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
These Wide Leg Fleece Pants from Adidas were made for 2021. It's one of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary sale items this year. 
$60 (REGULARLY $80)
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
A closet staple worthy of stocking up on.
$39 (REGULARLY $59)
Nike Indy Sports Bra
Nike Indy Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Nike Indy Sports Bra
The moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric keeps you cool and comfortable. This sports bra is ideal for low-impact workouts. 
$26 (REGULARLY $35)
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Reviewers love the fit and support, and we're loving the fun selection of colors. 
$70 (REGULARLY $110)

