Kim Plath has officially filed to divorce Barry Plath, two years after their separation.

In documents obtained by ET, the Welcome to Plathville star and family matriarch filed for divorce on June 26 in the state of Georgia. Kim went on to note that her and Barry's marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The documents state the the official date of separation is Dec. 23, 2021. The estranged couple's marriage date was listed as July 12, 1997.

Barry and Kim share children Ethan, 26, Hosanna, 24, Micah, 23, Moriah, 21, Lydia, 20, Isaac, 18, Amber, 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11. The pair's 10th child, Joshua, died during an accident in 2008. He was 17 months old.

When it comes to the three minor children, the documents state that Kim is seeking primary custody, as she is a "fit and proper parent," and is requesting that Barry pays child support in accordance with Georgia state.

When it comes to property, the documents state that Kim is entitled to "equitable division" of marital assets and Kim is entitled to have other debts (individual and joint) apportioned between parties.

In June 2022, Barry and Kim announced their decision to end their marriage after 24 years.

"While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us," the former couple said in a statement to ET at the time. "We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

The aftermath of their split has played out on seasons 4 and 5 of Welcome to Plathville. Last season, some of Kim and Barry's children agreed with their father that it wasn't an appropriate time for Kim to date. However, Kim expressed her interest in living her life and began dating a man named Ken.

