Moving on isn't easy. In the new season 6 trailer for TLC's Welcome to Plathville, fans get to see Olivia and Ethan Plath moving on in their romantic life following their October 2023 split.

"Dating after marrying the first guy that you ever even held hands with is wild," Olivia says in the new trailer as a series of suitors approach her.

As for Ethan, he too is struggling with the dating scene.

"It's intimidating a little bit to approach a beautiful woman," he admits.

Olivia Plath on season 6 of Welcome to Plathville. - TLC

The former couple comes face-to-face several times throughout the trailer, including one tense scene where Olivia says that Ethan was always going to choose his family over her.

"That's because you made me choose," he insists.

Ethan later confront Olivia, saying, "I don't understand how you can move on so easily after seven years," to which she replies, "Who said it was easy?"

Ethan Plath on season 6 of Welcome to Plathville. - TLC

And Olivia meets up with Ethan's sister, Moriah Plath, to express that she "really did love your brother," prompting Moriah to reply, "I know."

The split seems to be attributed to Olivia's tension with Ethan's family. At one point during the trailer, matriarch Kim Plath says, "There's a whole bunch of things I'd love to talk to Ethan about," though that reunion is not shared.

In October 2023, the former couple publicly shared the news that they were divorcing after five years of marriage.

At the time, Ethan posted on Instagram, writing, "Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn't work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals."

"I wish Olivia the best in her future ahead," he concluded. "I care for her deeply and always will."

Olivia also shared a statement of her own, writing, "Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways. I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever - but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn't know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I've already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life."

Kim Plath on season 6 of Welcome to Plathville. - TLC

Kim and her ex-husband, Barry Plath, divorced last season, and the tension between the exes remains in this new trailer.

"The last couple months have been a time of transition. I'm real sure Barry hasn't loosened up as much as I have," Kim says in the clip.

Welcome to Plathville season 6 premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

