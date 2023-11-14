They may be at a dance competition, but it's clear Barry Plath is not tiptoeing around his feelings about ex Kim dating again.

More than a year after the reality TV couple announced their split following over two decades of marriage, Welcome to Plathville fans are seeing the former husband and wife navigate their new normal.

In a clip from Tuesday's upcoming episode, exclusively shared with ET, Kim and Barry are crossing paths at Moriah's ballroom dance competition, marking the first time they're seeing each other since the family learned of her new romance.

"This is the first time I’ve been at an event with Barry and the children since they all have learned that I’m dating someone now," she says. "I’m a little bit nervous. It’s a little bit awkward, but it’s important for Barry and I to set aside our differences so that the children can have two parents there that are civil to each other."

Meanwhile, their 19-year-old daughter, Lydia, is not thrilled about the news.

"It was a big surprise when I found out that my mom was dating someone because it just definitely wasn’t on the radar for me," she says. "Personally I don’t feel like it’s a good decision or the right thing to do concerning the whole situation, but that’s just my point of view."

Despite any misgivings, Lydia still makes it clear that her mom has her love and support. "It’s not my life and no matter what choices or decisions any of my family makes, I’m still gonna love them and be here for ‘em even," she assures, "if I don’t 100 percent agree with it in the moment."

It seems the same can't be said for Barry, who makes it clear Ken does not have his stamp of approval. "For the sake of the children, I can be around Kim and I can be civil and put myself in Moriah’s shoes and say, 'Hey, it just would be nice to have us all together… If you show your support for me that would probably mean a lot to me.'"

Adds Barry, "And then I think, on the other hand, Kim’s making choices in her personal life that I don’t condone, specifically dating Ken, you know, don’t condone it, don’t agree with it, but yet it’s happening in front of me."

"It may look like I’m dealing with things moving forward," he notes, "but, I mean, there are times through the whole process of divorce that I’m just, like, angry at her."

And don't expect him to break bread with Ken any time soon. As he reveals, they have yet to meet.

"When it comes to Kim and her private life, that’s her jurisdiction," he says. "I’m not involved there. Next question."

A new episode of Welcome to Plathville premieres Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

