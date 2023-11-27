Kim Plath and Ken Palmer's love could move under one roof!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday's episode of Welcome to Plathville, Kim's boyfriend shares some thoughts about the next steps of their relationship.

Following a dinner date, the pair are wrapped in a sweet embrace as they slow dance. Ken then expresses that he has some thoughts he wants to run by Kim.

"You know I have spare bedrooms and you're more than welcome to move into one of those," he says. "And I was thinking in the interim...could help you out financially until you get back on your feet."

Following Ken's revelation, Kim lets out a wow. After reassuring Kim that it's not a decision that she has to make right away, he does tell her that it's something to think about for the future.

"I'd love to have you here," he adds.

In a separate interview, Kim says that it "kind of surprised me" when she was asked about moving in. "It's fun to think about, it's exciting to think about," she shares.

Back on their date, she tells Ken, "I love being with you and I love being here, I don't want to answer quickly. I guess I just need to consider the children."

Ken tells her that there is no pressure, but Kim knows that it's a lot to think about, as her kids have expressed their disappointment in her dating following her split from their father and her ex-husband, Barry Plath, in 2022.

"I wasn't really expecting this to happen so quickly," she says in an off-camera interview. "But I kind of want to be a little bit level headed and think things through, and just consider it from the children's perspective."

Kim and Ken end their lovely dinner date and chat with a romantic walk.

A new episode of Welcome to Plathville premieres Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT: