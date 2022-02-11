Wendy Williams scored a victory in court in her battle with Wells Fargo over access to her cash.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, a judge granted the talk show host a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo and ordered the bank to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and grant Williams "access to any and all accompanying statements." The bank has also been barred "from freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld" from Williams' own personal and business accounts.

The order comes after Williams filed a legal letter in court, and obtained by ET, in which the 57-year-old TV personality claimed Wells Fargo denied access "to her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision."

In doing so, Williams said she and her family will continue to face financial hardship due to her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations.

This all stems from Wells Fargo initially filing a letter in court, claiming it has strong reason to believe Williams "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." The bank claimed it took the dramatic step because Williams' financial advisor "recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams'] own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns." The bank insists it has nothing to gain from taking this step, and that it's simply acting in what it believes is in Williams' best interest.

Wells Fargo filed a second letter in court, in which the bank said it is "open to arranging with [Williams'] counsel to release funds directly to the creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities and the like."

The bank reiterated that it is concerned about Williams' situation and hopes that "the Guardianship Part will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that the petitioner’s affairs are being properly handled."

Williams, for now, regains access to her bank accounts as outlined by the temporary restraining order, until the sides can hash it out in court at a hearing to be scheduled.

For her part, Williams has been out of the public eye, and she recently reached her six months hiatus from her eponymous talk show as she continues to recover from her health struggles.

