Fans didn't have to wait long to discover the fate of Samantha Jones on the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. HBO Max dropped the highly anticipated series at midnight on Thursday, and within minutes, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) addressed the elephant in the room -- the absence of the fourth member of the group, Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

The refreshed show opens with a guest star fans will remember, Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston), looking to seat the three main ladies after they acknowledge it being their first time out to lunch since the COVID pandemic.

"And where's the fourth Musketeer? Where's Samantha?" Bitsy asks.

"Oh, she's no longer with us," Charlotte replies.

When Bitsy looks shocked and horrified, Miranda quickly adds, "Oh, she didn't die."

"Oh, no, I'm so sorry, I just meant, she's not, with us," Charlotte tries to explain.

"She's in London," Carrie clarifies.

"Oh, thank god. After the horror show we've been through, I assume anyone I haven't seen in a while has passed on or moved to Palm Beach," Bitsy says.

The ladies have lunch and Carrie and Miranda later get into the nitty gritty of why Samantha really isn't there with them.

"You know, it is kind of like she's dead, Samantha. We never even talk about her," Miranda says.

"Well, what is there to say? I told her that, you know, because of what the book business is now, it just didn't make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said, 'Fine,' and then fired me as a friend," Carrie replies, looking somber.

The New York writer notes that her PR pro pal stopped taking her calls after being let go.

"You know Samantha. Her pride got damaged," Miranda says.

"Which is why I kept leaving her voicemails, asking her to please call me back so we could talk about this and fix it. Look, I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM," Carrie says, bitterly.

"You are. She was embarrassed," Miranda replies.

"So embarrassed she took a job and moved to London?" Carrie asks.

Miranda then confirms that neither she nor Charlotte have heard from Samantha either, despite, attempting to get in touch. Carrie says she too tried to text their former friend.

"OK, well then, I guess that's all we can do. So weird," Miranda replies.

"I know. I always thought the four of us would be friends forever," Carrie says.

In the show's second episode, Samantha makes a touching gesture to Carrie during a difficult time, showing that she is still very much a part of the storyline.

The plot points come after star Cattrall was very vocal in her desire not to continue with the franchise. Cattrall famously told Piers Morgan in 2017 that she and the cast have "never been friends," and earlier that year she told ET she would not participate in what was then thought to be a third film installment of the franchise.

