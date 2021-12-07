Kristin Davis Says 'Sex and the City' Reboot 'Would Never Disrespect' Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones
Samantha Jones will receive the respect she deserves in HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Though actress Kim Cattrall has been very vocal about her decision not reprise her character in the new installment, any real-life animosity won't be portrayed on screen, says star Kristin Davis.
Davis, who plays optimistic Charlotte York in the series, spoke about Cattrall's character of Samantha while on Tuesday's Today show. When asked if viewers of the reboot would find out what happened to the fourth member of the friendship circle, David confirmed that fans get the beloved publicist's back story.
"We love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, so there is respect for Samantha," Davis assured fans. "It's part of the story. We'd never disrespect Samantha."
The sentiment was echoed by Michael Patrick King, Sex and the City executive producer and the show runner of And Just Like That, who previously confirmed in a New York Times profile that Samantha is not being killed off the franchise.
“Nobody’s dead,” King said. “Nobody.”
As for Charlotte's storyline in this new iteration, Davis kept it vague.
"I can only say the things that I can say from the trailer because the secrecy is top notch," Davis explained on Today. "I'm married to Harry, thankfully, and my two daughters have been growing up. They're adorable. And with parenthood comes surprises."
As for this new generation of the beloved series, Davis said it's very reflective of present times.
"It's very much now in terms of the conversations that we're having culturally now are different than back then, of course, and it's moving forward," she said. "Life is unexpected and things happen to you and you come in contact with new people and they change your life in way and you expand hopefully and grow with it, or maybe you don't. Life is not over when you turn 50."
The first two episodes of And Just Like That premiere Thursday, Dec. 9 on HBO Max.
