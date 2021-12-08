Kristin Davis is excitedly looking forward to the "next chapter" of the Sex and the City legacy.

The actress walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of And Just Like That -- HBO's Sex and the City revival series -- and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about some of the fundamental changes in the new story.

"Our whole purpose was that this is the next chapter," Davis told ET of the show's name change, which is a notable change of pace from nearly all other shows that have gotten revival seasons. "That's our only reason to have it have a different title."

"We didn't want people to have the same expectations when obviously it's a different time, it's a different show that speaks to now," Davis shared. "Thus, it's called And Just Like That."

Like Sex and the City -- which is the name of the newspaper column Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw wrote for The New York Star -- And Just Like That is also based on a recurring line written by Carrie in her popular column.

Davis is reprising her role as Charlotte York, while Cynthia Nixon is returning as Miranda Hobbes. As has been widely reported, Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, however, is notably absent from the revival series after Cattrall publicly declared that she was done with the franchise.

When asked if fans will be satisfied by how the show addresses Kim Cattrall's character Samantha's absence, Davis shared, "I certainly cannot speak for fans. They are allowed to have their own feelings."

"I personally feel very pleased with how we handled it," she added. "I think [executive producer and director] Michael Patrick [King] cares deeply about handling it with respect and we have, and I feel like it's very real."

As for getting back into character as Charlotte after 10 years since last portraying her in Sex and the City 2, Davis shared, "It as easy in some ways, in that obviously I know the character very well and Michael Patrick writes very beautifully for me."

"And you go through a series of fittings, you know, [there are] steps, so you put on the clothes so you feel like you are her," added Davis, who played Charlotte for six seasons on Sex in the City, and in two feature films.

The revival show will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

And Just Like That premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.

'And Just Like That': Carrie and Big Get Cozy in First Footage From 'SATC' Revival This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Joins Her at the 'And Just Like That'

'And Just Like That' Trailer Shows Next Chapter for 'SATC' Ladies

How to Watch 'And Just Like That' -- the 'Sex and the City' Reboot

The New Teaser for 'SATC' Reboot 'And Just Like That' Is Here!

Cynthia Nixon Directing an Episode of 'And Just Like That'