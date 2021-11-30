Carrie Bradshaw and her friends are in a new season of life in the latest trailer for HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

While the plot lines of the women still remain vague, we see that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is now co-hosting a podcast called X, Y and Me, and the ladies have made a few new friends, who are played by Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. The trailer also shows the late Willie Garson as Carrie's pal, Stanford Blatch, but still no word on what happened to Samantha Jones. Kim Cattrall, who portrayed the beloved character throughout the franchise, will not be in the series after publicly declaring she was done with SATC.

"The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible," Carrie says. "The future is unwritten, because we're all at different stages of life."

The trailer quickly cuts to scenes of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) checking out her reflection in a New York City store window, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) asking husband Harry Goldenblatt to bring his "A-game," and Carrie sharing a sweet moment with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) at their home.

"I remember when you kept your sweaters in the stove," Big tells Carrie, recalling her apartment as a single woman in Manhattan.

And speaking of Carrie's style statements, her iconic shoe collection makes a cameo! "Hello, lovers," the leading lady muses as fans get a quick peek at her blue Manolo Blahnik.

According to the show's description, And Just Like That "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Bradshaw, Nixon and Davis shared how important it was for them to keep their characters' stories alive in a recent cover story for Vogue.

“People are like, ‘Why should they come back?’ and it really bugs me. Are women’s lives not interesting now?" Davis, 56, told the magazine. "Nobody ever asks, ‘Why would you do this violent remake over and over again?’ For me that is so indicative of our reluctance to sit and watch women’s lives develop over time."

Nixon complimented the reboot for not catering to a younger audience by bringing in younger stars. “I like that we’re not trying to youthify the show. We’re not including, like, a 21-year-old niece,” the 55-year-old actress said.

"It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better," Parker, 56, noted in the Vogue piece. "I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

The first two episodes of And Just Like That, both written and directed by executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut Dec. 9 on HBO Max.

