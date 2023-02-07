What Jennifer Lopez Said to Ben Affleck During Viral GRAMMYs Moment, According to a Lipreader
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's viral GRAMMYs moment is being decoded. During Sunday's ceremony, the couple sparked social media intrigue when they were seen having a conversation while host Trevor Noah did a bit in front of them.
It all started when Affleck whispered something in his wife's ear, and she responded by turning to face him and lightly tapping his chest as she responded to his statement.
To break down the moment, ET spoke with forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman, who provided insight into the conversation.
"I believe when Ben Affleck whispered into... Jennifer Lopez's ear, she replied with, 'Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated,'" Freeman told ET. "[Then] she turned away and Ben Affleck shuttered uncomfortably... and [said], 'I might.'"
The moment isn't the only reason Affleck went viral during Sunday's show. The 50-year-old actor also made headlines for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event.
"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," a source told ET after the fact. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."
"Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from," the source added. "Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."
The source additionally noted that Lopez "knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time."
"She is appreciative of his support," the source concluded, "whether it's while they're out and about or just hanging at home."
