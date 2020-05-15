Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

Order that takeout and get ready to stay in, because there’s a brand-new batch of movies, TV shows and specials for you to stream!

Taylor Swift’s Lover Fest tour may have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 30-year-old songstress is bringing a brand-new concert special straight to your screens this weekend with her City of Lover concert.

And if you’re looking to binge your weekend away with a full season of shows, we’re revealing why The Great (Hulu), Hunters (Amazon Prime Video) and Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) will curb any of your TV cravings.

Keep scrolling for your go-list guide of what to stream the weekend of May 15, 2020.

SPECIALS TO STREAM:

Taylor Swift’s City of Lover Concert Special

Where to Stream: Airing May 17 at 10 p.m. on ABC and available May 18 on Hulu and Disney+.

Why We Love It: Because Taylor Swift was forced to cancel and postpone dates of her highly anticipated Lover Fest tour due to COVID-19, Swifties have yet to be able to fully celebrate her Lover album in a live setting. While the live experience can’t quite be replicated, Swift brings us the next best thing as she takes the stage in the all-new Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert. The one-hour special was recorded last fall during an intimate concert in Paris, while Swift was promoting her latest album.

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

Where to Stream: Available May 20 on Netflix.

Why We Love It:The Politician and Pitch Perfect's Ben Platt is bringing his solo concert special to the comfort of your couch. Filmed live at Radio City Music Hall, the Tony Award winner performs originals and fan-favorite cover songs in this feature-length documentary.

MOVIES TO STREAM:

Netflix

The Wrong Missy

Where to Stream: Available May 13 on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Tim Morris (David Spade) is about to have the wildest time of his life when he accidentally invites an ex-blind date (Lauren Lapkus) -- instead of his crush with the exact same name -- to a work retreat. Why you would bring a date along to a work retreat is beyond us, but the combo of Spade and Lapkus along with comedians Nick Swardson, Sarah Chalke, Jackie Sandler and Rob Schneider are enough to entice us to check out this raucous comedy.

TV SHOWS TO STREAM

Hulu

The Great

Where to Stream: Season 1 available May 15 on Hulu.

Why We Love It: Okay, we’ve got to be honest: The Great is pretty damn great. This satirical, comedic drama is all about about the rise of Catherine the Great, from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. The Hulu original series describes itself as “an occasionally true story,” but the series’ stars, Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, are consistently fun to watch.

DC’s Stargirl

Where to Stream: Series premieres May 18 on DC Universe.

Why We Love It: Now that all of The CW’s Arrowverse series are off the air until January 2021, DC’s Stargirl is here to fill that superhero void in your heart. The series follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who discovers a mysterious cosmic staff and becomes the inspiration for a new generation of superheroes. (FYI, it’s the Justice Society of America!) Luke Wilson also stars as Courtney’s step-dad, Pat, who used to be a superhero sidekick back in the day for Starman, played perfectly by Joel McHale.

The Big Flower Fight

Where to Stream: Season 1 available May 18 on Netflix.

Why We Love It: If you love The Great British Baking Show, get ready, because your next obsession is blooming! In this reality competition, 10 pairs of amateur gardeners from around the world push their skills to the limit as they compete to create stunning, supersized floral sculptures. This show is mind-blowing -- you’ll never believe the art these florists are able to create in such a short amount of time!

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

Netflix

- If you like the small-town vibe of Gilmore Girls (Netflix) and the premise / stars of Reba (Hulu), watch Sweet Magnolias on Netflix!

Where to Stream: Season 1 available to stream May 19 on Netflix.

Why We Love It: This new Netflix drama is an easy-breezy binge, and it’s sweeter than Southern sweet tea! Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, an instantly likable mom of three, whose small-town world gets turned upside down when her husband cheats on her -- and then leaves her for his new pregnant girlfriend, played by Jamie Lynn Spears. Swisher recently dished to ET that she’s thrilled by all the small-screen comparisons for Sweet Magnolias. “Gilmore Girls is just one of those shows that tears at my heartstrings. I love it so much it makes me cry,” she gushed. “So yes, I would be grateful to be included in that sentence.”

- If you like The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) and Inglourious Basterds (Netflix)… check out Hunters on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to Stream: Season 1 available to stream now on Amazon Prime.

Why We Love It: Mixed reviews on this series seemed to keep many from giving it a fair shake, but check out the jaw-dropping first scene of the show and see if it hooks you. Hunters follows a young Jewish man (Logan Lerman) who is taken in by a covert group of Nazi hunters led by Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), living in New York City in the 1970s. In this alternative historical fiction, high-ranking Nazi officials are laying low in the U.S., planning the rise of the Fourth Reich.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Dimension Films

Scream

Where to Watch: The entire Scream franchise is available to stream on Showtime.

Why We Love It: “What’s your favorite scary movie?” Hold the phone, because this week we’re talking about the 1996 hit, Scream. This gory, R-rated horror film was groundbreaking at the time: It was a slasher flick that successfully crossed over into the mainstream, spawning three sequels and one of the most iconic killers in movie history. (Not to mention it’s the movie that inspired an entire generation to spring for caller ID!)

Here’s a killer fun-fact for you: The final scene in Scream took 21 successive nights to shoot! If that doesn’t make you feel “a little woozy,” then we suggest you lock the windows, pop some Jiffy Pop and settle in for a Scream marathon this weekend. Just don’t answer the phone!

