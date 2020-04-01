Due to social distancing and self-isolating to protect yourself and others from coronavirus, you've probably found that you have been streaming shows and movies more than ever, lately. And as you burn through all those series you've been meaning to catch up on, you might also find that your watch list is growing a little light. Luckily, there's always more to watch, and April is no exception, as a ton of new titles are heading to Netflix starting on April 1.

Nailed It!, Nicole Byer's delightful cooking competition show, will release its fourth season to kick off the month, as well as popular titles like The Social Network, Can't Hardly Wait, Just Friends, Minority Report, and Lethal Weapon 1 through 4. Later in the month, you can look forward to more, including Django Unchained, and a number of Netflix Original series.

Read on for our complete guide to what's coming to Netflix, with dates included. And be sure to see our guides for everything leaving Netflix in April, too, as well as our streaming services guide and a breakdown of what other movies and TV shows to watch while you're staying in.

Finally, with theaters closed, a ton of studios are releasing their new movies to streaming services early, so here's a guide to what new movies you can watch at home as other films postpone their release dates.

April 1, 2020

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It!: Season 4

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2, 2020

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3, 2020

Coffee & Kareem

La casa de papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

April 4, 2020

Angel Has Fallen

April 5, 2020

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6, 2020

The Big Show Show

April 7, 2020

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

April 9, 2020

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 10, 2020

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

April 11, 2020

CODE 8

April 14, 2020

Chris D'Elia: No Pain

April 15. 2020

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

April 16, 2020

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone

Fauda: Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Jem and the Holograms

April 17, 2020

Betonrausch

#blackAF

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

April 18, 2020

The Green Hornet

April 20, 2020

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

The Vatican Tapes

April 21, 2020

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz

April 22, 2020

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El silencio del pantano

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

April 23, 2020

The House of Flowers: Season 3

April 24, 2020

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

April 25, 2020

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26, 2020

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

Never Have I Ever

April 29, 2020

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

April 30, 2020

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims' Game

No Date Listed

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage: New Episodes

The Circle France

The King: Eternal Monarch

