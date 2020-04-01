What's New on Netflix in April 2020: Everything Coming Out This Month
Due to social distancing and self-isolating to protect yourself and others from coronavirus, you've probably found that you have been streaming shows and movies more than ever, lately. And as you burn through all those series you've been meaning to catch up on, you might also find that your watch list is growing a little light. Luckily, there's always more to watch, and April is no exception, as a ton of new titles are heading to Netflix starting on April 1.
Nailed It!, Nicole Byer's delightful cooking competition show, will release its fourth season to kick off the month, as well as popular titles like The Social Network, Can't Hardly Wait, Just Friends, Minority Report, and Lethal Weapon 1 through 4. Later in the month, you can look forward to more, including Django Unchained, and a number of Netflix Original series.
Read on for our complete guide to what's coming to Netflix, with dates included. And be sure to see our guides for everything leaving Netflix in April, too, as well as our streaming services guide and a breakdown of what other movies and TV shows to watch while you're staying in.
Finally, with theaters closed, a ton of studios are releasing their new movies to streaming services early, so here's a guide to what new movies you can watch at home as other films postpone their release dates.
April 1, 2020
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Nailed It!: Season 4
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God's Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2, 2020
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3, 2020
Coffee & Kareem
La casa de papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
April 4, 2020
Angel Has Fallen
April 5, 2020
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6, 2020
The Big Show Show
April 7, 2020
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
April 9, 2020
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
April 10, 2020
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
April 11, 2020
CODE 8
April 14, 2020
Chris D'Elia: No Pain
April 15. 2020
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
April 16, 2020
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone
Fauda: Season 3
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Jem and the Holograms
April 17, 2020
Betonrausch
#blackAF
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Legado en los huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
April 18, 2020
The Green Hornet
April 20, 2020
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
The Vatican Tapes
April 21, 2020
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz
April 22, 2020
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
April 23, 2020
The House of Flowers: Season 3
April 24, 2020
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
April 25, 2020
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26, 2020
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
Never Have I Ever
April 29, 2020
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
April 30, 2020
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
The Victims' Game
No Date Listed
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage: New Episodes
The Circle France
The King: Eternal Monarch
Stream on.
RELATED CONTENT:
Every New Movie Streaming Early Amid Theater Closures: 'I Still Believe,' 'Bloodshot' and More
What's Leaving Netflix in April 2020
Streaming Services: Your Guide to Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Netflix and More