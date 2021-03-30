What's New on Netflix in April 2021
April Fool's Day will bring a very fitting new title to Netflix. The second season of Prank Encounters drops on the streaming service on April 1, along with a bunch of new movies and TV shows to start off the month. Some big ones include Insidious, Legally Blonde, The Pianist and Yes Man.
Later on in April 2021, Netflix subscribers can look forward to Diana: The Interview That Shook the World, as well as The Master.
Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in April.
April 1, 2021
Magical Andes: Season 2
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Tersanjung the Movie
Worn Stories
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
April 2, 2021
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
The Serpent
Sky High
April 3, 2021
Escape from Planet Earth
April 4, 2021
What Lies Below
April 5, 2021
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6, 2021
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7, 2021
The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
The Wedding Coach
April 8, 2021
The Way of the Househusband
April 9, 2021
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
April 10, 2021
The Stand-In
April 11, 2021
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12, 2021
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13, 2021
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
April 14, 2021
The Circle: Season 2
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Law School
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15, 2021
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die
April 16, 2021
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Ajeeb Daastaans
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into the Beat
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper's Wife
April 18, 2021
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2
April 19, 2021
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20, 2021
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2
April 21, 2021
Zero
April 22, 2021
Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway
April 23, 2021
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone
Tell Me When
April 27, 2021
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
April 28, 2021
Sexify
Headspace Guide to Sleep
April 29, 2021
Things Heard & Seen
Yasuke
April 30, 2021
The Innocent
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
