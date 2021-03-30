What's New on Netflix in April 2021

April Fool's Day will bring a very fitting new title to Netflix. The second season of Prank Encounters drops on the streaming service on April 1, along with a bunch of new movies and TV shows to start off the month. Some big ones include Insidious, Legally Blonde, The Pianist and Yes Man.

Later on in April 2021, Netflix subscribers can look forward to Diana: The Interview That Shook the World, as well as The Master.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in April. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.

April 1, 2021

Magical Andes: Season 2

Prank Encounters: Season 2

Tersanjung the Movie

Worn Stories

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2, 2021

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High

April 3, 2021

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4, 2021

What Lies Below

April 5, 2021

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6, 2021

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7, 2021

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

April 8, 2021

The Way of the Househusband

April 9, 2021

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

April 10, 2021

The Stand-In

April 11, 2021

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12, 2021

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13, 2021

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

April 14, 2021

The Circle: Season 2

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15, 2021

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die

April 16, 2021

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This

The Zookeeper's Wife

April 18, 2021

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2

April 19, 2021

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20, 2021

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2

April 21, 2021

Zero

April 22, 2021

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway

April 23, 2021

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

April 27, 2021



August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

April 28, 2021

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29, 2021

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

April 30, 2021

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

