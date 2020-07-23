August is upon us, which means some new Netflix titles are coming your way. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, you are probably spending your summer months inside more than you usually would, and the good news is, there are a ton of streaming options to help you pass the time.

The beginning of the month will kick off with the original Jurassic Park films, as well as Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen and a number of other classics, including Being John Malkovich. Later in the month, look forward to Selling Sunset season 3, Rob Schneider's new special, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, and the James Bond movies, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

Read on for all the August Netflix releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early while theaters are closed, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.

August 1, 2020

Super Monsters: The New Class

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2, 2020

Almost Love

Connected

August 3, 2020

Immigration Nation

August 4, 2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5, 2020

Anelka: Misunderstood

World's Most Wanted

August 6, 2020

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7, 2020



Berlin, Berlin

High Seas: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

August 8, 2020

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10, 2020

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

August 11, 2020

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12, 2020

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl



August 13, 2020

Safety Not Guaranteed

An Easy Girl

August 14, 2020

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15, 2020

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

August 16, 2020

Johnny English

Les Misérables

August 17, 2020

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

August 19, 2020

The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

August 20, 2020

Biohackers

Good Kisser

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21, 2020

Alien TV

Fuego Negro

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

August 23, 2020

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25, 2020

Emily's Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

August 26, 2020

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

August 27, 2020

Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28, 2020

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Unknown Origins

August 31, 2020

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

No Date Yet

All Together Now

Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and how to watch all your favorite female-led crime series on every platform.

