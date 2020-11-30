It's the most wonderful time of the year -- which is why Netflix is filling up your queue with holiday cheer! December 2020 will bring a ton of new titles to the streaming service, including new and old Christmas movies and TV shows, as well as plenty of non-holiday fare.

Beginning Dec. 1, Netflix is releasing the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore rom-com 50 First Dates, as well as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Runaway Bride, Chef, the original Jurassic Park movies and more, including Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show and Angela's Christmas Wish.

Continuing on in the month, Netflix is premiering Selena: The Series, about the life of the beloved late singer, Selena Quintanilla,Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which features Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died from complications of colon cancer at age 43 this past August, and several runs of Jeopardy!, which was of course helmed by Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier this month at age 80.

December 1, 2020

3 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angela's Christmas Wish

The Da Vinci Code

Angels & Demons

Are You The One: Seasons 1 and 2

Chef

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

Effie Gra

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Ink Master: Seasons 1 and 2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Nicky

Monster House

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

December 2, 2020

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

December 3, 2020

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

December 4, 2020

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

December 5, 2020

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 7, 2020

Ava

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8, 2020

Bobbleheads The Movie

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9

December 9, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon's Cut

December 10, 2020

Alice in Borderland

December 11, 2020

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

December 14, 2020

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

December 15, 2020

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1 and 2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies

The Professor and the Madman

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1 and 2

December 16, 2020

Anitta: Made In Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Nocturnal Animals

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special

December 17, 2020

Braven

December 18, 2020

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Guest House

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Sweet Home

December 20, 2020

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

December 21, 2020

The Con Is On

December 22, 2020

After We Collided

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas

Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23, 2020

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

December 25, 2020

Bridgerton

December 26, 2020

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

December 27, 2020

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28, 2020

Cops and Robbers

Rango

December 29, 2020

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30, 2020

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

December 31, 2020

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

