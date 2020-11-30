Netflix

What's New on Netflix in December 2020: '50 First Dates,' Holiday Movies and More

By Alex Ungerman‍
It's the most wonderful time of the year -- which is why Netflix is filling up your queue with holiday cheer! December 2020 will bring a ton of new titles to the streaming service, including new and old Christmas movies and TV shows, as well as plenty of non-holiday fare.

Beginning Dec. 1, Netflix is releasing the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore rom-com 50 First Dates, as well as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Runaway Bride, Chef, the original Jurassic Park movies and more, including Natalie PalamidesNate - A One Man Show and Angela's Christmas Wish.

Continuing on in the month, Netflix is premiering Selena: The Series, about the life of the beloved late singer, Selena Quintanilla,Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which features Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died from complications of colon cancer at age 43 this past August, and several runs of Jeopardy!, which was of course helmed by Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier this month at age 80.

For U.S. subscribers, your subscription price will likely be going up by the end of this month, so check out all the new releases below to make sure you at least get your money's worth.  Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.

December 1, 2020

3 Days to Kill
50 First Dates
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Angela's Christmas Wish
The Da Vinci Code
Angels & Demons
Are You The One: Seasons 1 and 2
Chef
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Effie Gra
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Ink Master: Seasons 1 and 2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Nicky
Monster House
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show
Peppermint
Quigley Down Under
Runaway Bride
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Why Did I Get Married?

December 2, 2020

Alien Worlds
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical

December 3, 2020

Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

December 4, 2020

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Selena: The Series

December 5, 2020

Detention
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 7, 2020

Ava
Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8, 2020

Bobbleheads The Movie
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9

December 9, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)
The Surgeon's Cut

December 10, 2020

Alice in Borderland

December 11, 2020

A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
The Prom

December 14, 2020

A California Christmas
Hilda: Season 2
Tiny Pretty Things

December 15, 2020

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1 and 2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies
The Professor and the Madman
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1 and 2

December 16, 2020

Anitta: Made In Honorio
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
The Ripper
Run On
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special

December 17, 2020

Braven

December 18, 2020

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Guest House
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Sweet Home

December 20, 2020

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

December 21, 2020

The Con Is On

December 22, 2020

After We Collided
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas
Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23, 2020

The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein

December 25, 2020

Bridgerton

December 26, 2020

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

December 27, 2020

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28, 2020

Cops and Robbers
Rango

December 29, 2020

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30, 2020

Best Leftovers Ever!
Equinox
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

December 31, 2020

Best of Stand-Up 2020
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and as we gear up for the holidays, check out all the holiday movies worth watching.

