What's New on Netflix in December 2020: '50 First Dates,' Holiday Movies and More
It's the most wonderful time of the year -- which is why Netflix is filling up your queue with holiday cheer! December 2020 will bring a ton of new titles to the streaming service, including new and old Christmas movies and TV shows, as well as plenty of non-holiday fare.
Beginning Dec. 1, Netflix is releasing the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore rom-com 50 First Dates, as well as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Runaway Bride, Chef, the original Jurassic Park movies and more, including Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show and Angela's Christmas Wish.
Continuing on in the month, Netflix is premiering Selena: The Series, about the life of the beloved late singer, Selena Quintanilla,Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which features Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died from complications of colon cancer at age 43 this past August, and several runs of Jeopardy!, which was of course helmed by Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier this month at age 80.
For U.S. subscribers, your subscription price will likely be going up by the end of this month, so check out all the new releases below to make sure you at least get your money's worth. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.
December 1, 2020
3 Days to Kill
50 First Dates
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Angela's Christmas Wish
The Da Vinci Code
Angels & Demons
Are You The One: Seasons 1 and 2
Chef
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Effie Gra
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Ink Master: Seasons 1 and 2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Nicky
Monster House
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show
Peppermint
Quigley Down Under
Runaway Bride
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Why Did I Get Married?
December 2, 2020
Alien Worlds
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
December 3, 2020
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
December 4, 2020
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Selena: The Series
December 5, 2020
Detention
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 7, 2020
Ava
Manhunt: Deadly Games
December 8, 2020
Bobbleheads The Movie
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9
December 9, 2020
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)
The Surgeon's Cut
December 10, 2020
Alice in Borderland
December 11, 2020
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
The Prom
December 14, 2020
A California Christmas
Hilda: Season 2
Tiny Pretty Things
December 15, 2020
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1 and 2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies
The Professor and the Madman
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1 and 2
December 16, 2020
Anitta: Made In Honorio
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
The Ripper
Run On
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special
December 17, 2020
Braven
December 18, 2020
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Guest House
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Sweet Home
December 20, 2020
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum
December 21, 2020
The Con Is On
December 22, 2020
After We Collided
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas
Timmy Time: Season 2
December 23, 2020
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
December 25, 2020
Bridgerton
December 26, 2020
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
December 27, 2020
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
December 28, 2020
Cops and Robbers
Rango
December 29, 2020
Dare Me: Season 1
December 30, 2020
Best Leftovers Ever!
Equinox
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
December 31, 2020
Best of Stand-Up 2020
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
