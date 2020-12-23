New year, new you, new streaming! Netflix is releasing a bunch of new titles in January 2021, including returning originals, like Dream Home Makeover season 2 and Cobra Kai season 3, old favorite films like Superbad and Can't Hardly Wait, and new originals, such as Headspace: Guide to Meditation and Finding 'Ohana.

Sadly, one thing you won't be able to watch on Netflix anymore is The Office, but we've got all the details on how to watch The Office on Peacock, its new home, here.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in January. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.

No Date Yet

Cobra Kai: Season 3

Jan. 1, 2021

Superbad

Can't Hardly Wait

17 Again

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2, 2021

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Jan. 5, 2021

Gabby's Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6, 2021

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7, 2021

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8, 2021



Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Jan. 10, 2021

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11, 2021

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables

Jan. 12, 2021

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13, 2021

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 15, 2021

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

Jan. 16, 2021

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18, 2021

Homefront

Jan. 19, 2021

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20, 2021

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless

Spycraft

Jan. 21, 2021

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22, 2021

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jan. 23, 2021

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26, 2021

Go Dog Go

Jan. 27, 2021

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29, 2021

Below Zero (Bajocero)

The Dig

Finding 'Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Jan. 31, 2021

Fatima

Coming Soon

50M2

Bonding: Season 2

June & Kopi

The Netflix Afterparty

