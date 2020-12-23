What's New on Netflix in January 2021: 'Superbad,' 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 and More
New year, new you, new streaming! Netflix is releasing a bunch of new titles in January 2021, including returning originals, like Dream Home Makeover season 2 and Cobra Kai season 3, old favorite films like Superbad and Can't Hardly Wait, and new originals, such as Headspace: Guide to Meditation and Finding 'Ohana.
Sadly, one thing you won't be able to watch on Netflix anymore is The Office, but we've got all the details on how to watch The Office on Peacock, its new home, here.
Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in January. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.
No Date Yet
Cobra Kai: Season 3
Jan. 1, 2021
Superbad
Can't Hardly Wait
17 Again
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Monarca: Season 2
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
The Creative Brain
The Departed
Enter the Dragon
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
Mystic Pizza
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes
Striptease
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Jan. 2, 2021
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
Jan. 5, 2021
Gabby's Dollhouse
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
History of Swear Words
LA's Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Jan. 6, 2021
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
Surviving Death
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 7, 2021
Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8, 2021
Charming
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Lupin
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Pretend It’s a City
Stuck Apart (Azizler)
Jan. 10, 2021
Spring Breakers
Jan. 11, 2021
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
The Intouchables
Jan. 12, 2021
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Jan. 13, 2021
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Jan. 15, 2021
Bling Empire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure
Jan. 16, 2021
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
Jan. 18, 2021
Homefront
Jan. 19, 2021
Hello Ninja: Season 4
Jan. 20, 2021
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
Sightless
Spycraft
Jan. 21, 2021
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Jan. 22, 2021
Blown Away: Season 2
Busted!: Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
The White Tiger
Jan. 23, 2021
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Jan. 26, 2021
Go Dog Go
Jan. 27, 2021
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom
Jan. 29, 2021
Below Zero (Bajocero)
The Dig
Finding 'Ohana
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Jan. 31, 2021
Fatima
Coming Soon
50M2
Bonding: Season 2
June & Kopi
The Netflix Afterparty
Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and also how to watch Pixar's Soul on Disney+.
RELATED CONTENT:
Netflix to Remove 'The Office' in 2021
'Bridgerton': Meet All the Characters in the Netflix Regency Drama
'Bridgerton': Inside Shondaland's Steamy New Netflix Drama (Exclusive)