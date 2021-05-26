What's New on Netflix in June 2021
Netflix is kicking off the summer with some fresh new TV shows and movies. On June 1, the streaming service will release several new titles to the platform, including Happy Endings seasons 1-3, Million Dollar Baby and The Big Lebowski.
As June continues, look forward to season 5 of Kim's Convenience, Elite season 4, Silver Linings Playbook as well as season 7 of the survivalist reality show Alone.
Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in June. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.
June 1, 2021
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
June 2, 2021
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
Carnaval
June 3, 2021
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator's File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 & 2
Summertime: Season 2
June 4, 2021
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth
Trippin' with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5, 2021
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7, 2021
Vampire Academy, 2021
June 9, 2021
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
June 10, 2021
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
June 11, 2021
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
June 13, 2021
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14, 2021
Elite Short Stories
June 15, 2021
FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sir! No Sir!
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Unwind Your Mind
Workin' Moms: Season 5
June 16, 2021
Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 17, 2021
Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18, 2021
A Family
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19, 2021
Nevertheless
June 22, 2021
This Is Pop
June 23, 2021
Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24, 2021
Godzilla Singular Point
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
June 25, 2021
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
Sex/Life
June 26, 2021
Wonder Boy
June 28, 2021
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
June 29, 2021
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30, 2021
America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
No Date Yet
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
Jiva!
Ray
Record of Ragnarok
So Not Worth It
Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and also how to watch the Oscar-winning films from this year's awards show.
Meanwhile, watch below for more of what's coming out on Netflix.
