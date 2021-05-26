Netflix

What's New on Netflix in June 2021

By Alex Ungerman‍
million dollar baby
Warner Bros. Pictures

Netflix is kicking off the summer with some fresh new TV shows and movies. On June 1, the streaming service will release several new titles to the platform, including Happy Endings seasons 1-3, Million Dollar Baby and The Big Lebowski.

As June continues, look forward to season 5 of Kim's ConvenienceElite season 4, Silver Linings Playbook as well as season 7 of the survivalist reality show Alone.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in June. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.

June 1, 2021

Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

June 2, 2021

2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
Carnaval

June 3, 2021

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator's File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 & 2
Summertime: Season 2

June 4, 2021

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth
Trippin' with the Kandasamys
Xtreme

June 5, 2021

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7, 2021

Vampire Academy, 2021

June 9, 2021

Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle

June 10, 2021

A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos

June 11, 2021

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon 

June 13, 2021

The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist

June 14, 2021

Elite Short Stories

June 15, 2021

FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sir! No Sir!
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Unwind Your Mind
Workin' Moms: Season 5

June 16, 2021

Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates

June 17, 2021

Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook

June 18, 2021

A Family
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19, 2021

Nevertheless

June 22, 2021

This Is Pop

June 23, 2021

Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24, 2021

Godzilla Singular Point 
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track

June 25, 2021

The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
Sex/Life

June 26, 2021

Wonder Boy

June 28, 2021

Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement

June 29, 2021

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30, 2021

America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

No Date Yet

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
Jiva!
Ray
Record of Ragnarok
So Not Worth It

Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and also how to watch the Oscar-winning films from this year's awards show.

Meanwhile, watch below for more of what's coming out on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Lohan to Play Spoiled Hotel Heiress in New Netflix Rom-Com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Adventure Series Coming to Netflix

Jenna Ortega Cast as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's Netflix Series

Related Gallery