What's New on Netflix in June 2021

Netflix is kicking off the summer with some fresh new TV shows and movies. On June 1, the streaming service will release several new titles to the platform, including Happy Endings seasons 1-3, Million Dollar Baby and The Big Lebowski.

As June continues, look forward to season 5 of Kim's Convenience, Elite season 4, Silver Linings Playbook as well as season 7 of the survivalist reality show Alone.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in June. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.

June 1, 2021

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

June 2, 2021

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

Carnaval

June 3, 2021

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator's File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 & 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4, 2021

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Sweet Tooth

Trippin' with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5, 2021

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7, 2021

Vampire Academy, 2021

June 9, 2021

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

LA's Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10, 2021

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

June 11, 2021

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13, 2021

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14, 2021

Elite Short Stories

June 15, 2021

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sir! No Sir!

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Unwind Your Mind

Workin' Moms: Season 5

June 16, 2021

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17, 2021

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18, 2021

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19, 2021

Nevertheless

June 22, 2021

This Is Pop

June 23, 2021

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24, 2021

Godzilla Singular Point

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25, 2021

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

June 26, 2021

Wonder Boy

June 28, 2021

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement

June 29, 2021

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30, 2021

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

No Date Yet

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

Jiva!

Ray

Record of Ragnarok

So Not Worth It

