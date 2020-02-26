What's New on Netflix in March 2020
What's coming out of Netflix this month?
March will see a few beloved titles leaving the streaming service, including Black Panther, which is making its way to Disney+, but as always, there are quite a few shows and movies cropping up in their place. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company, fresh off of their Oscar win for American Factory, are debuting a new Netflix documentary, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, on March, 25. That's one of several Netflix Originals coming out this month, in addition to the third season of the Spanish teen thriller series, Elite, season 2 of Dave Chang's Ugly Delicious food series and more.
On the acquisitions front, Netflix has plenty of new arrivals, from Space Jam and A Series of Unfortunate Events, to acclaimed dramas like Silver Linings Playbook, The Shawshank Redemption and There Will Be Blood. If you're a rom-com fan, He's Just Not That Into You and Valentine's Day are both on their way to the service as well. (See our romantic movies guide to stream more titles on Netflix, Hulu Disney+ and more!).
Check out all the new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this month. And be sure to see our guide for everything leaving Netflix in March, too.
March 1, 2020
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3, 2020
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4, 2020
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5, 2020
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6, 2020
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
March 8, 2020
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10, 2020
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11, 2020
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money: Season 2
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3
Summer Night
March 12, 2020
Hospital Playlist
March 13, 2020
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
March 15, 2020
Aftermath
March 16, 2020
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17, 2020
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 18. 2020
Lu Over the Wall
March 19, 2020
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
March 20, 2020
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Ultras
Tiger King
March 23, 2020
Sol Levante
March 25, 2020
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
March 26, 2020
7SEEDS: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
March 27, 2020
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked
No Date Listed
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage: New episodes monthly. Episodes 1&2 available now.
The English Game
Ladies Up
