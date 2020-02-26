What's New on Netflix in March 2020

What's coming out of Netflix this month?

March will see a few beloved titles leaving the streaming service, including Black Panther, which is making its way to Disney+, but as always, there are quite a few shows and movies cropping up in their place. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company, fresh off of their Oscar win for American Factory, are debuting a new Netflix documentary, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, on March, 25. That's one of several Netflix Originals coming out this month, in addition to the third season of the Spanish teen thriller series, Elite, season 2 of Dave Chang's Ugly Delicious food series and more.

On the acquisitions front, Netflix has plenty of new arrivals, from Space Jam and A Series of Unfortunate Events, to acclaimed dramas like Silver Linings Playbook, The Shawshank Redemption and There Will Be Blood. If you're a rom-com fan, He's Just Not That Into You and Valentine's Day are both on their way to the service as well. (See our romantic movies guide to stream more titles on Netflix, Hulu Disney+ and more!).

Check out all the new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this month. And be sure to see our guide for everything leaving Netflix in March, too.

March 1, 2020

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3, 2020

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4, 2020

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

March 5, 2020

Castlevania: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6, 2020

Guilty

I am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector: Season 3

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

March 8, 2020

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10, 2020

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11, 2020

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money: Season 2

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3

Summer Night

March 12, 2020

Hospital Playlist

March 13, 2020

100 Humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite: Season 3

Go Karts

Kingdom: Season 2

Lost Girls

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

March 15, 2020

Aftermath

March 16, 2020

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17, 2020

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 18. 2020

Lu Over the Wall

March 19, 2020

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

March 20, 2020

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2

Buddi

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

The Letter for the King

Maska

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Ultras

Tiger King

March 23, 2020

Sol Levante

March 25, 2020

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

March 26, 2020

7SEEDS: Part 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox

March 27, 2020

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3

There's Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked

No Date Listed

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage: New episodes monthly. Episodes 1&2 available now.

The English Game

Ladies Up

Stream away!

