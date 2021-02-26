What's New on Netflix in March 2021

It's March 2021, and your Netflix queue is getting a refresh. Several popular titles and new originals are hitting the streaming service on March 1, including The Dark Knight,The Pursuit of Happyness and the new documentary about rapper Biggie Smalls, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

Later in the month, Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, which was inspired by the widely covered scandal involving Lori Loughlin and several other celebrities, arrives to Netflix as well.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in March. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.

March 1, 2021

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix Documentary)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2, 2021

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

March 3, 2021

Moxie (Netflix Film)

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix Documentary)

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)



March 4



Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix Anime)

March 5, 2021

City of Ghosts (Netflix Family)

Dogwashers (Netflix Film)

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix Documentary)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 (Netflix Family)

Sentinelle (Netflix Film)

March 8, 2021

Bombay Begums (Netflix Original)

Bombay Rose (Netflix Film)

March 9, 2021

The Houseboat (Netflix Original)

StarBeam: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

March 10, 2021

Dealer (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix Documentary)

Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix Original)

March 11, 2021

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters (Netflix Film)

March 12, 2021

Love Alarm: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The One (Netflix Original)

Paper Lives (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

YES DAY (Netflix Film)

March 14, 2021

Audrey (2020)

March 15, 2021

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix Original)

Zero Chill (Netflix Family)

March 16, 2021

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix Comedy Special)

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix Family)

March 17, 2021

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Netflix Original)

March 18, 2021

B: The Beginning Succession (Netflix Anime)

Cabras da Peste (Netflix Film)

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix Comedy Special)

Skylines (2020)

March 19, 2021

Alien TV: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Country Comfort (Netflix Family)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sky Rojo (Netflix Original)

March 20, 2021

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22, 2021

Navillera (Netflix Original)

Philomena (2013)

March 23, 2021

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 24, 2021

Seaspiracy (Netflix Documentary)

Who Killed Sara? (Netflix Original)

March 25, 2021

Caught by a Wave (Netflix Film)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix Anime)

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix Family)

March 26, 2021

A Week Away (Netflix Film)

Bad Trip (Netflix Film)

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Netflix Original)

Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Netflix Original)

March 29, 2021

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30, 2021

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix Family)

March 31, 2021

At Eternity's Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix Original)

No Date Given

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Netflix Original)

ARASHI's Diary Voyage: Episode 24 (Netflix Documentary)

The Yin Yang Master (Netflix Film)

