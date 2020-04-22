Netflix

What's New on Netflix in May 2020: Everything Coming Out This Month

By Alex Ungerman‍
Get ready for your monthly Netflix refresh! As stay-at-home practices continue nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, streaming shows and movies continues to be a vital part of quarantine for many of us, and luckily, if you're running out of things to watch, there are many new titles dropping on Netflix starting May 1 and continuing throughout the month.

Beloved classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Back to the Future Parts I and II, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective are headed to Netflix, as well as Ryan Murphy's new miniseries, Hollywood, starring Darren Criss and Patti LuPone.

Later in the month, you'll be able to see Riverdale season 4 and Adam Sandler's intense recent movie, Uncut Gems.

Read on for our complete guide to what's coming to Netflix, with dates included. And be sure to see our guides for everything leaving Netflix in May for what you need to watch before the month is over, as well as a breakdown of what other movies and TV shows to watch while you're staying in.

Also check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream so you can stay happy while in self-isolation.

Finally, with theaters closed, a ton of studios are releasing their new movies to streaming services early, so here's a guide to what new movies you can watch at home as other films postpone their release dates.

May 1, 2020

Hollywood
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Get In 
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half Of It 
Into the Night 
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4, 2020

Arctic Dogs

May 5, 2020

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 6, 2020

Workin' Moms: Season 4

May 7, 2020

Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 8, 2020

18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers:Season 2
Valeria

May 9, 2020

Charmed: Season 2
Grey's Anatomy: Season 16


May 11, 2020

Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media

May 12, 2020

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
True: Terrific Tales

May 13, 2020

The Wrong Missy

May 14, 2020

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15, 2020

Chichipatos
She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 5
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
White Lines

May 16, 2020

La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93

May 17, 2020

Soul Surfer

May 18, 2020

The Big Flower Fight

May 19, 2020

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias

May 20, 2020

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22, 2020

Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

May 23, 2020

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25, 2020

Uncut Gems
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation

May 26, 2020

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27, 2020

I'm No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28, 2020

La Corazonada
Dorohedoro

May 29, 2020

Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

May 31, 2020

High Strung Free Dance

Coming Soon

Blood & Water
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Supergirl: Season 5

Stream on.

