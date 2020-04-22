What's New on Netflix in May 2020: Everything Coming Out This Month
Get ready for your monthly Netflix refresh! As stay-at-home practices continue nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, streaming shows and movies continues to be a vital part of quarantine for many of us, and luckily, if you're running out of things to watch, there are many new titles dropping on Netflix starting May 1 and continuing throughout the month.
Beloved classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Back to the Future Parts I and II, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective are headed to Netflix, as well as Ryan Murphy's new miniseries, Hollywood, starring Darren Criss and Patti LuPone.
Later in the month, you'll be able to see Riverdale season 4 and Adam Sandler's intense recent movie, Uncut Gems.
Read on for our complete guide to what's coming to Netflix, with dates included. And be sure to see our guides for everything leaving Netflix in May for what you need to watch before the month is over, as well as a breakdown of what other movies and TV shows to watch while you're staying in.
Also check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream so you can stay happy while in self-isolation.
Finally, with theaters closed, a ton of studios are releasing their new movies to streaming services early, so here's a guide to what new movies you can watch at home as other films postpone their release dates.
May 1, 2020
Hollywood
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half Of It
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4, 2020
Arctic Dogs
May 5, 2020
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
May 6, 2020
Workin' Moms: Season 4
May 7, 2020
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 8, 2020
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers:Season 2
Valeria
May 9, 2020
Charmed: Season 2
Grey's Anatomy: Season 16
May 11, 2020
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
May 12, 2020
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
True: Terrific Tales
May 13, 2020
The Wrong Missy
May 14, 2020
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15, 2020
Chichipatos
She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 5
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
White Lines
May 16, 2020
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17, 2020
Soul Surfer
May 18, 2020
The Big Flower Fight
May 19, 2020
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
May 20, 2020
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22, 2020
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
May 23, 2020
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25, 2020
Uncut Gems
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
May 26, 2020
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27, 2020
I'm No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28, 2020
La Corazonada
Dorohedoro
May 29, 2020
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
May 31, 2020
High Strung Free Dance
Coming Soon
Blood & Water
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Supergirl: Season 5
Stream on.
RELATED CONTENT:
Quarantine Streaming Guide: The Best Shows on Netflix to Binge-Watch Now
10 TV Shows With Enough Seasons to Binge Watch Until the End of Social Distancing
Quarantine Streaming Guide: The Best Shows on Hulu to Binge-Watch Now