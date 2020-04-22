Get ready for your monthly Netflix refresh! As stay-at-home practices continue nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, streaming shows and movies continues to be a vital part of quarantine for many of us, and luckily, if you're running out of things to watch, there are many new titles dropping on Netflix starting May 1 and continuing throughout the month.

Beloved classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Back to the Future Parts I and II, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective are headed to Netflix, as well as Ryan Murphy's new miniseries, Hollywood, starring Darren Criss and Patti LuPone.

Later in the month, you'll be able to see Riverdale season 4 and Adam Sandler's intense recent movie, Uncut Gems.

May 1, 2020

Hollywood

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half Of It

Into the Night

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4, 2020

Arctic Dogs

May 5, 2020

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 6, 2020

Workin' Moms: Season 4

May 7, 2020

Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 8, 2020

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy

The Hollow: Season 2

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers:Season 2

Valeria

May 9, 2020

Charmed: Season 2

Grey's Anatomy: Season 16



May 11, 2020

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

May 12, 2020

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

True: Terrific Tales

May 13, 2020

The Wrong Missy

May 14, 2020

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15, 2020

Chichipatos

She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 5

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

White Lines

May 16, 2020

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17, 2020

Soul Surfer

May 18, 2020

The Big Flower Fight

May 19, 2020

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

May 20, 2020

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22, 2020

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

May 23, 2020

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25, 2020

Uncut Gems

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

May 26, 2020

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27, 2020

I'm No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28, 2020

La Corazonada

Dorohedoro

May 29, 2020

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

May 31, 2020

High Strung Free Dance

Coming Soon

Blood & Water

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room

Mystic Pop-up Bar

Supergirl: Season 5

