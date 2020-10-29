If you live in the United States, your Netflix subscription price is likely going up. The cost for a standard plan is going up $1, to $14 per month, while the premium tier -- which lets users watch Netflix in 4K resolution and on four screens at once -- is getting a price hike of $2, up to $18 monthly. The cost for Netflix's basic tier will remain unchanged at $9 per month.

New subscribers will have to pay the new subscription prices immediately, while existing users should see the change within two months.

Since you're probably gonna be paying a little more for the streaming service, you might as well get your money's worth and check out all the new movies and TV shows coming out on the platform in November 2020 which includes the beloved comedy Easy A, Fruitvale Station, American Horror Story: 1984 and a slew of Christmas titles if you're already feeling the holiday spirit.

See the list below for all of Netflix's November releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.

Nov. 1, 2020

Can You Hear Me? (M'entends-tu?): Season 2

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2, 2020

Prospect

Nov. 3, 2020

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

Nov. 4, 2020

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy

Nov. 5, 2020

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

Nov. 6, 2020

Citation

Country Ever After

The Endless Trench (La trinchera infinita)

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9, 2020

Undercover: Season 2

Nov. 10, 2020

Dash & Lily

Trash Truck

Nov. 11, 2020

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun

The Liberator

A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha)

What We Wanted

Nov. 12, 2020

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo

Prom Night

Nov. 13, 2020

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions of Midas

Nov. 15, 2020

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16, 2020

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17, 2020

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

We Are the Champions

Nov. 18, 2020

Bitter Daisies: Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Nov. 19, 2020

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov. 20, 2020

Alien Xmas

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices of Fire

Nov. 22, 2020

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Machete Kills

Nov. 23, 2020

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Nov. 24, 2020

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy)

Hillbilly Elegy

Wonderoos

Nov. 25, 2020

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender: Season 2

Nov. 26, 2020

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul

Nov. 27, 2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Call

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Don't Listen

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)

Virgin River: Season 2

The Beast (La Belva)

Nov. 28, 2020

The Uncanny Counter

Nov. 29, 2020

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30, 2020

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful

Finding Agnes

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Also in November

Mismatched: Season 1

Supernatural: Season 15 - Final Episodes

Trial 4

