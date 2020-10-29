What's New on Netflix in November 2020: Everything Coming Out as Subscription Prices Rise
If you live in the United States, your Netflix subscription price is likely going up. The cost for a standard plan is going up $1, to $14 per month, while the premium tier -- which lets users watch Netflix in 4K resolution and on four screens at once -- is getting a price hike of $2, up to $18 monthly. The cost for Netflix's basic tier will remain unchanged at $9 per month.
New subscribers will have to pay the new subscription prices immediately, while existing users should see the change within two months.
Since you're probably gonna be paying a little more for the streaming service, you might as well get your money's worth and check out all the new movies and TV shows coming out on the platform in November 2020 which includes the beloved comedy Easy A, Fruitvale Station, American Horror Story: 1984 and a slew of Christmas titles if you're already feeling the holiday spirit.
See the list below for all of Netflix's November releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.
Nov. 1, 2020
Can You Hear Me? (M'entends-tu?): Season 2
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2, 2020
Prospect
Nov. 3, 2020
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
Mother
Nov. 4, 2020
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy
Nov. 5, 2020
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Midnight At The Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop
Paranormal
Nov. 6, 2020
Citation
Country Ever After
The Endless Trench (La trinchera infinita)
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9, 2020
Undercover: Season 2
Nov. 10, 2020
Dash & Lily
Trash Truck
Nov. 11, 2020
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
The Liberator
A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha)
What We Wanted
Nov. 12, 2020
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo
Prom Night
Nov. 13, 2020
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Minions of Midas
Nov. 15, 2020
A Very Country Christmas
America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16, 2020
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17, 2020
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
We Are the Champions
Nov. 18, 2020
Bitter Daisies: Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Nov. 19, 2020
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Nov. 20, 2020
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
If Anything Happens I Love You
Voices of Fire
Nov. 22, 2020
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Machete Kills
Nov. 23, 2020
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Nov. 24, 2020
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy)
Hillbilly Elegy
Wonderoos
Nov. 25, 2020
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender: Season 2
Nov. 26, 2020
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul
Nov. 27, 2020
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Call
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Don't Listen
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)
Virgin River: Season 2
The Beast (La Belva)
Nov. 28, 2020
The Uncanny Counter
Nov. 29, 2020
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30, 2020
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful
Finding Agnes
RUST CREEK
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Also in November
Mismatched: Season 1
Supernatural: Season 15 - Final Episodes
Trial 4
Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and as we gear up for the holidays, check out the complete Hallmark Christmas movies schedule.
