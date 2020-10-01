The spookiest time of the year is here, and Netflix has updated its library accordingly! The streaming service is rolling out a bunch of chilling movies and TV shows in October, including the Haunting of Bly Manor-- an anthological follow-up to the acclaimed Haunting of Hill House -- as well as season 2 of the Unsolved Mysteriesreboot.

For more family-friendly Halloween content, ParaNorman arrives later in the month, as well as the Netflix Family features Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters and StarBeam: Halloween Hero.

Of course, it's not all creepy crawlies in October. With the new month comes many other new movies and TV shows to the platform including BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky-- a new documentary centered around the K-pop super group -- as well as Moneyball, Schitt's Creek's Emmy-sweeping final season and more.

Read on for all the October Netflix releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.

Trick-or-stream!

October 1, 2020

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

Pasal Kau / All Because of You (Netflix Film)

The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ‘47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

October 2, 2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)

The Binding (Netflix Film)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)

Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)

Serious Men (Netflix Film)

Song Exploder (Netflix Original)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)

October 4, 2020

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

October 6, 2020

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)

Walk Away from Love

October 7, 2020

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake (Netflix Original)

October 9, 2020

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

October 12, 2020

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

October 13, 2020

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

October 14, 2020

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

October 15, 2020

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

October 17, 2020

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Netflix Original)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Family)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Unfriended

October 18, 2020

ParaNorman

Laika

October 19, 2020

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

October 20, 2020

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

October 21, 2020

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca (Netflix Film)

October 22, 2020

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (Netflix Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23, 2020

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Film)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original)

October 27, 2020

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine (Netflix Comedy Special)

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

October 28, 2020

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

October 30, 2020

Bronx (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

His House (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

October 31, 2020

The 12th Man

Also in October

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- Ep. 13 & 14 (Netflix Documentary)

Start-Up (Netflix Original)

