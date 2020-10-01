What's New on Netflix in October 2020: Everything Coming Out This Month
The spookiest time of the year is here, and Netflix has updated its library accordingly! The streaming service is rolling out a bunch of chilling movies and TV shows in October, including the Haunting of Bly Manor-- an anthological follow-up to the acclaimed Haunting of Hill House -- as well as season 2 of the Unsolved Mysteriesreboot.
For more family-friendly Halloween content, ParaNorman arrives later in the month, as well as the Netflix Family features Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters and StarBeam: Halloween Hero.
Of course, it's not all creepy crawlies in October. With the new month comes many other new movies and TV shows to the platform including BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky-- a new documentary centered around the K-pop super group -- as well as Moneyball, Schitt's Creek's Emmy-sweeping final season and more.
Read on for all the October Netflix releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.
October 1, 2020
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
Pasal Kau / All Because of You (Netflix Film)
The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ‘47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
October 2, 2020
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)
The Binding (Netflix Film)
Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)
Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)
Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)
Serious Men (Netflix Film)
Song Exploder (Netflix Original)
Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)
October 4, 2020
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
October 6, 2020
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)
Walk Away from Love
October 7, 2020
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
To the Lake (Netflix Original)
October 9, 2020
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)
October 12, 2020
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
October 13, 2020
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)
October 14, 2020
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
Moneyball
October 15, 2020
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
October 17, 2020
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
Grand Army (Netflix Original)
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution (Netflix Original)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Family)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)
Unfriended
October 18, 2020
ParaNorman
Laika
October 19, 2020
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)
October 20, 2020
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)
October 21, 2020
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Rebecca (Netflix Film)
October 22, 2020
Bending the Arc
Cadaver (Netflix Film)
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
October 23, 2020
Barbarians (Netflix Original)
Move (Netflix Original)
Over the Moon (Netflix Film)
Perdida (Netflix Original)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original)
October 27, 2020
Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine (Netflix Comedy Special)
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)
October 28, 2020
Holidate (Netflix Film)
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)
October 30, 2020
Bronx (Netflix Film)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)
His House (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
October 31, 2020
The 12th Man
Also in October
ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- Ep. 13 & 14 (Netflix Documentary)
Start-Up (Netflix Original)
