September means the changing of the seasons, and also new Netflix titles as well. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, you are probably still spending more time inside than you usually would, but the good news is, there are a ton of streaming options available to fight quarantine boredom.

So, what's new this month? Back to the Future fans are in luck, as parts 1-3 are all arriving on Netflix on Sept. 1, as well as Magic Mike, Not Another Teen Movie, Pineapple Express, The Producers and -- for the kids -- The Smurfs.

Later in September, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Bad Teacher and Michelle Buteau's new comedy special, Welcome to Buteaupia, are all headed your way.

Read on for all the September Netflix releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.

September 1, 2020

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Family)

Borgen: Season 1-3

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Family)

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Comedy Special)

Glory

Grease

La Partita / The Match (Netflix Film)

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

﻿Red Dragon

﻿Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2, 2020

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Documentary)

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Netflix Documentary)

﻿Freaks – You’re One of Us (Netflix Film)

September 3, 2020

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Comedy Special)

Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Film)

Young Wallander (Netflix Original Series)

September 4, 2020

Away (Netflix Original Series)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix Film)

The Lost Okoroshi

﻿Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

September 7, 2020

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Documentary)

Record of Youth (Netflix Original Series)

﻿Waiting for "Superman"

September 9, 2020

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give (Netflix Film)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix Original Series)

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Documentary)

Mignonnes / Cuties (Netflix Film)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix Documentary)

September 10, 2020

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Film)

The Gift: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Greenleaf: Season 5

﻿The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Anime)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Family)

September 11, 2020

The Duchess (Netflix Original Series)

Family Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

﻿Pets United (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (Netflix Film)

September 15, 2020

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Documentary)

Izzy’s Koala World (Netflix Family)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Comedy Special)

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

﻿Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Universe: Season 2

September 16, 2020

Baby: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Documentary)

Criminal: UK: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Devil All The Time (Netflix Film)

MeatEater: Season 9 (Netflix Original Series)

The Paramedic (Netflix Film)

Signs: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Sing On! (Netflix Original Series)

September 17, 2020

Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Anime)

The Last Word (Netflix Original Series)

September 18, 2020

American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original Series)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)

Ratched (Netflix Original Series)

September 21, 2020

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Documentary)

September 22, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

﻿Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 (Netflix Original Series)

Kiss the Ground

﻿The Playbook (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Express (Netflix Family)

September 23, 2020

Enola Holmes (Netflix Film)

Waiting…

September 24, 2020

The Chef Show: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Real Steel

September 25, 2020

A Perfect Crime (Netflix Documentary)

Country-Ish (Netflix Original Series)

Nasty C

﻿The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original Series)

Sneakerheads (Netflix Original Series)

September 26, 2020

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27, 2020

﻿Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28, 2020

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original Series)

September 29, 2020

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Comedy Special)

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30, 2020

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Documentary)

Wentworth: Season 8

