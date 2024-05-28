Mamie Laverock, the 19-year-old actress known for her role on the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, is in critical condition following a tragic fall from a balcony walkway.

Laverock was first rushed to a Winnipeg hospital on May 11 by her mother, Nicole Compton, due to what was initially described as a "medical emergency," according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by her family. She was later transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, where her stay was expected to last "upwards of a month or more." Her parents, Rob and Nicole, expressed uncertainty about her recovery, but stated that "she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

However, an update to the family's GoFundMe page reveals that Laverock experienced a severe setback. She was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories." The fall resulted in life-threatening injuries, necessitating multiple extensive surgeries. She is currently on life support.

"We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time," Rob and Nicole shared in their latest update. The GoFundMe campaign has raised over 13,000 CAD as of May 28.

ET has reached out to Hallmark for comment.

Following the heartbreaking news, Laverock's When Calls the Heart co-star and executive producer, Erin Krakow, took to Instagram to rally support for the family's fundraiser. "💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio," Krakow, 39, wrote alongside a screenshot of the GoFundMe page.

Johannah Newmarch, who portrays Laverock’s on-screen mother, Molly Sullivan, also expressed her support on X (formerly Twitter). "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can," Newmarch wrote. "They need all the support they can get to make it through this."

Laverock portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan on several episodes of When Calls the Heart from 2014 to 2023. Her performance earned her the 2015 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under, as well as a 2014 Joey Award in Vancouver for Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series.

Beyond When Calls the Heart, Laverock has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies, including The Killing Game, This Means War, Psych, The Hollow Child, Wedding of Dreams, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Spotlight on Christmas.

